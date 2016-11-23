- Home
Thanks for the interesting read. Certainly a silver lining in this election that four states passed total legalization. I do wonder how the allowance will go in to effect in each state. The DOJ had a pesky history of meddling with states that have been progressive with marijuana laws in the past. In its early days, Obama's DOJ would constantly shut down medical dispensaries in CA because marijuana was still illegal federally. But after his re-election, an edict was issued saying the DOJ would no longer pursue any more closures.
Who knows how Trump will act. Part of me his hopeful, he has certainly expressed a Libertarian bend on social issues, and certainly a "live and let live philosophy".
But the appointment of Sessions alarms me. As a federal prosecutor, he was fully supportive of Nancy Reagan's War on Drugs, and decried Obama's efforts to lighten sentences for non-violent drug offenders. Far back in his past, during hearings in the 80's, Sessions apparently said he opposed the KKK because they enjoy marijuana, and also disputed Obama's claims that marijuana is less dangerous than alcohol because, (I painfully quote,) "Lady Gaga is addicted to it".
I hope civil liberties activists, on both the Democratic and GOP side, come together and make sure these states can go full speed ahead with legalization. This is a far bigger issue than just an enjoyment of a recreational plant. Far too long police officers have used marijuana arrests as an excuse to fill their quotas, while judges wanting to appear "tough" for re-election, institute harsh penalties that disproportionately affect minority communities (many states have a "three strikes and you're out" rule. Those three strikes could all be recreational marijuana use). This won't solve every issue the Black Lives Matter activists are striving for, but it will certainly help.
Lastly, I hope Democratic activists force Cuomo to move the ball here. New York has the harshest medicinal laws in the country, and you have to almost be dying to receive treatment, which comes in an almost inconsequential dose. Glaucoma, arthritis, mental pain from PTSD, are not qualifiers to receive treatment.
Both nationally and at home, we can't rest just because our nation took a step in the right direction. As the public opinion changes, the opposition will get stronger. I hope we can fight both Democratic and Republican leaders for a freer future.
Wow. interesting write-up. Medical Marijuana cures cancer so lets vote for its legalization in all states.