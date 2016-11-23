- Home
I too was going through the hoops with this organization. No lease for over a year, rent increases without merit, late fees , repairs in one ear and out the other and just basically being forced to start over from zero with each successive disposable employee. I finally found a solution. Write to either the CFO or the Chief Compliance Officer of the Kushner Companies. Jennifer McLean it their CFO. Kushner Company emails should read first initial last name at kushnercompanies.com
Within a day of alerting her to my lease renewal issues I had a copy of a correct lease. Don't waste your time with Westminster Employees go straight to Kushner Companies. They are the PE firm that would be liable for any infractions and PE firms don't like not being in compliance with the law it can prevent them from doing business.
What comes off here is another example of classic Trump "bait and switch." Why Jared Kushner's tenants need any kind of connection to volunteer "opportunities" is beyond me. In the very Unbrave New World we are in, unpaid labor of any kind is very welcome: The Kushners and the rest of the 1% love volunteers, interns, etc. This is a cute way of handling what is going on in the country—and complete bilge as far as real social change is concerned.
