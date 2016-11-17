- Home
Pro-Trump counter-demonstrators with a damn PEACE sign? #Facepalm
Are you referring to the guys holding the flags above? They were anti-Trumpers
The irony of it all …….
The HATERS are the liberals
I believe if you take a moment to heck, these people are outraged by the hateful comments that Trump and his campaign have made. So the Haters are Trumpists, and the anti-haters Liberals.
I don't know what kind of a president Trump will be, it has yet to be seen, Trump is the elect, I pray for Trump's to succeed strengthening our country's resolve when dealing at home and abroad, while holding his action within boundaries of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, may Trump stay within the law and spirit to which is the greatness that is America, may America remain the beacon of hope and refuge that stands on the foundation of its diversity, may the clouds be lifted from our eyes to see, the voices lowered so that we may listen and let our voices be heard when We the People show reason for just grievances. Amen!
As a Loisaider in exile, I wish I could say anything like this was happening in "blue island" Milwaukee. But it's not. NYCers, if you go "back home" for these holidays, think about carrying some spirit and some propaganda out to the rest of sad America.
NY (city and state) didn't vote for Trump. Trump doesn't need the NY Democrats in the House or Senate. Trump is likely to ignore anything NYers have to say.
The protests are a primal scream, but nothing more than that. Really that's all that protests ever are.
Too bad all these people did not show up in Cleveland to join me in protesting Trump at the RNC. A little late now. Also, too bad that the Democratic Party screwed Bernie Sanders and pushed Hillary Clinton when she clearly has a boatload of baggage and even though she won the popular vote her campaign strategy of spending the summer with high profile big money donors and not targeting the swing states until too late put Trump in the White House.
Retreating into your safe place fantasy of "if Bernie had been the nominee he would have won," is counterproductive. We have no way of knowing what would have happened if Sanders was the nominee and there is no persuasive evidence or rationale for believing he would have. All you are doing is distancing yourself from the outcome by doubling down on your previous assumptions – and that chokes off reflection and the possibility of learning anything.
For instance; here's a thought to chew on: Perhaps protests have very little impact on election outcomes and that rather than going to Cleveland, all those folks should have gone out and organized voters – persuading, identifying, and getting them to the polls. Just something to think about.
