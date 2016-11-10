- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
For a detailed article including numerous evidentiary documents proving the real purpose of Intro #1303
SEE: https://www.scribd.com/document/328039128/NY-City…
This is so clearly a giveaway to special interests at the expense (and sanity) of all New Yorkers. There are zero protections for pedestrians. This is a one sided bill and yes, extremely fishy! I just hope people reach out to their representatives to encourage them to drop this insane proposal!
Sponsors of Intro #1303:The main sponsor is Mellisa-Mark Viverito The others are: Mark Levine, Rafael Salamanca, Jr., Margaret S. Chin, Eric A. Ulrich, I. Daneek Miller, Julissa Ferreras-Copeland, Robert E. Cornegy, Jr., Carlos Menchaca, Deborah L. Rose, Stephen T. Levin, Inez D. Barron, Donovan J. Richards, The Public Advocate (Ms. James), (by request of the Manhattan Borough President)
I love food and don't know why people such shit with.food