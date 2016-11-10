Killer drivers sentenced

A driver who was high on drugs when he swerved across Second Ave. and careened into an East Village grocery store three years ago, fatally injuring a 62-year-old florist, was sentenced to 20 years to life last week.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. last Friday announced the stiff sentence against Shaun Martin, 35, in the fatal June 2013 crash at E. Fourth St.

Martin, who was on PCP and meth, was reportedly going more than 80 miles per hour when his Nissan Altima flew onto the sidewalk at 6:50 a.m. and raked the store’s side, hitting Mohammed Akkas Ali. Two others were injured.

Martin also first hit a hydrant, a pay phone, a Muni-Meter and a tree.

Ali had worked 22 years at East Village Farm deli, also making fresh-squeezed juices and salads. He was in a coma a couple of weeks, regained consciousness, but never spoke or moved again, and eventually died from his injuries.

Martin was convicted in State Supreme Court of all charges he faced, including second-degree murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, and first-degree assault and reckless endangerment, among others.

His attorney argued Martin was self-medicating and an addict. The judge was unsympathetic.

“Shaun Martin’s drug-fueled joyride ended in tragedy,” Vance said after the sentencing. “Thanks to my office’s prosecutors and members of the Ninth Precinct, he will serve a prison sentence commensurate with his deadly conduct.”

Last month, in a separate case, another reckless speeding driver, Danny Lin, was sentenced to one-and-two-third years to five years in state prison for fatally striking Robert Perry, 57, with his BMW on the Bowery in November 2014.

Perry, who was crossing Rivington St., was thrown 140 feet through the air. Lin sped off but stopped after hitting a hydrant at Stanton St. He was convicted of manslaughter.

Vance declared, “We will continue doing our part to reduce vehicular fatalities by holding criminal drivers accountable for the harm that they inflict.”

‘Police pusher’

A woman allegedly called a police officer Donald Trump’s favorite word early Tues, Nov. 1.

Police said that at 12:30 a.m. at Sixth Ave. and W. Fourth St., a woman pushed a cop and said, “You’re a f—ing pussy!” A crowd gathered. When the officer tried to handcuff her, she reportedly kicked multiple officers and flailed her arms.

Tiesha Martin, 24, was arrested for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

‘Brother’ busted, too

An officer was arresting a handcuffed prisoner in front of 163 Bleecker St. when a man tried to intervene.

Police said that on Tues., Nov. 1, at 3:40 a.m., the meddling man was told to step back repeatedly but instead bear-hugged and pulled the prisoner, trying to free him.

“That’s my brother, though,” he allegedly told police.

Taquaein Denory, 25, was arrested for misdemeanor obstructing government administration.

Florid felon

An alleged repeat burglar of Hudson Flowers, at 501 Hudson St., was finally caught on Fri., Nov. 4.

According to police, the store was robbed four times in April and June. In the last robbery, on Sun., June 5, the owner arrived and noticed the front glass door and front window had been broken with a brick. The owner told cops that cigarettes, flowers and about $200 were stolen.

Angel Vazquez, 56, was arrested for felony burglary. A police report did not say what led to him being pegged as the suspect.

He ‘masked’ for it

An officer trying to keep people back from an early-morning fight at MacDougal and Bleecker Sts. was pushed by a masked Halloween reveler.

On Tues., Nov. 1, at 12:10 a.m., the masked man allegedly called the cop a “pig” and shoved him with two hands into a barrier. He then ran away, but returned 10 minutes later and officers recognized him. Upon a search, a phone previously reported stolen was found on him, police said.

Devon Johnson, 20, was busted for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

— Emily Siegel

and Lincoln Anderson