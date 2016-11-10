- Home
Remember when the LPC used to be on our side? It all changed when De Blasio took office. Since then, the LPC has done very little to fulfill their government mandated mission, but instead, has done more to remove landmarks and end consideration of many worthy structures. It's factually demonstrable.
It cannot be happenstance that the LPC changed so dramatically when DeBlasio took office. He gives them their marching orders, and it's clear that he wants bigger and higher buildings. That means our historic intimacy has to go. The LPC is once again following DeBlasio's instructions. It's not the LPC that needs to change, it's who's in the mayor's office. Bill has got to go!
After reading this development process we just need to confess that there should be more planning is needed.