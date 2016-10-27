On the evening of Thurs., Oct. 19, the final presidential debate, about 100 demonstrators, mostly women, held a “Pussy Power” protest outside Trump Tower in Midtown. They said they were “grabbing back” at Donald Trump after his shocking remarks — unwittingly taped on a “hot mike” 11 years ago by celebrity gossip figure Billy Bush — when Trump boasted he could grab any woman by the you know what because of his supposed fame as The Donald. Marni Halasa, the ubiquitous local protester, literally slashed up a Trump poster with her razor-sharp claws. (O.K., actually, someone cut it with scissors first.) For a little while, things threatened to turn into a real catfight when some pro-Trump counterdemonstrators showed up.