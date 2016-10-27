- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Bebe and Chris Kitlan Burns and Ellen Williams deserve some kind of urban pulitzer or medal for this work. The Village of the 60's and 70's was an indescribably exciting place, or experience, and i'm so grateful for what they are doing to keep it all from fading into the mist. For young people especially it changed us; it changed the whole City, actually, and beyond as well. We were so lucky to have come through there and then (those of us who came through alive–another story, also sometimes touched on in these groups.)
A must read for anyone who loves the Village is "Kafka Was the Rage: a Greenwich Village Memoir," 1993, :by Anatole Broyard (1920-1990).
great article keep it up and thanks for sharing keep it up