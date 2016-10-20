BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Peter Galperin, a musician who became obsessed with Robert Caro’s book about Robert Moses, “The Power Broker,” and Daniel Scot Kadin are putting on their new musical about the legendary builder this week in a series of showcase performances on the Upper West Side.

The duo are hoping the show finds bigger and bigger audiences. For now, it will be playing at the Triad Theater, at 158 W. 72nd St., from Thurs., Oct. 20, to Sat., Oct. 22.

There will also be a holiday matinee performance on Sun., Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. at The Cutting Room, at 44 E. 32nd St.

The musical’s full title is “BLDZR: The Gospel According to Moses.” As Galperin explained it, “bulldozer” perfectly describes the force of urban development that Moses was.

The musical’s concept was Galperin’s, as are the music and lyrics. He shares co-writing credit on the book with Kadin. The two also once shared a balcony on the Upper West Side, which is how they became friends, and how the collaboration on the musical came about.

As a press release for the show explains, “ ‘BLDZR’ explores Moses’ early years as a folk hero for the common man, his growing control over New York City’s urban environment, his later years as a power-insulated enemy of the people, and his ultimate demise at the hands of a nascent community movement led by Jane Jacobs.”

The 90-minute musical features David Driver — an original cast member of the Broadway production of “RENT” — in the lead role of master builder Moses, Sara Jecko as the activist and writer Jane Jacobs, and Christina Clare as Moses’ long-suffering assistant/mistress. Patrick Brady plays Moses’ ally-turned-nemesis Governor Nelson Rockefeller, and Nick Auer has supporting roles.

Tickets for the Triad Theater shows ($22.50), at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., can be purchased at www.triadnyc.com . Tickets for The Cutting Room show ($20 at the door, $30 online) are available at www.thecuttingroomnyc.com. For more information, visit www.bldzr.nyc.