- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Do you feel bicyclists should follow the same rules of the road as motorists.
When I am driving my car, I constantly see bicyclists run red lights, not yield oncoming traffic, etc.
I think it's great to share the road with bicyclists. They reduce emissions and health care costs nationwide – but they can be dangerous at times too.
What a scintillating interview! Vaccaro comes across as informed, reasoned, dedicated and compassionate.
I hope that the two New Yorkers whose driver-caused injuries were described up front and whom Steve is representing have an eventual return to full health and mobility.
Steve chose not to mention that the statute enjoining motor vehicle users from "dooring" other road users is Section 1214 of the NY State Vehicle & Traffic Law. The text is available here: http://ypdcrime.com/vt/article33.htm#t1214.
This is too much interesting post