- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Why doesn't someone ask Chin about all the senior housing that has already been built in the East Village and which is largely occupied by Chinese people? I think she's being a bit greedy here. The garden serves everybody. The housing only serves one constituency. If there is another lot to put the housing, why not use it, so that elderly seniors can also enjoy the garden and be housed? Why is Chin and CODA and DeBlasio stuck on this site?
How can anyone be credible about senior housing here when just a few blocks away Rivington House could have been a much, much, much… better place, but the mayor sold it off???? Chin carried all the water needed on Rivington house, and here she goes again. The is price we pay for not elected Rajkumar against Chin in the last election. Sad, but no one to blame but ourselves.
The is price we pay for not elected Rajkumar against Chin in the last election. Sad, but no one to blame but ourselves.
thanks for sharing good report