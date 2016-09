Dazzling local talent was on display on four stages on Astor Place and Cooper Square on Friday and Saturday to celebrate the area’s newly expanded pedestrian plazas.

In a real showstopper, the first night saw Alan Cumming belt out Adele. Saturday featured more song, dance and theater, plus a “Cube”-making workshop inspired by Astor Place’s iconic “The Alamo” sculpture a.k.a. “The Cube.” The landmark artwork is still having the final touches put on its renovation before its return.

Saturday’s entertainment ended with a parade through the plazas from E. Ninth St. to E. Fourth St., then around through the neighborhood, passing performing-arts hot spots, and back up to Astor Place for a rousing finale, featuring members of “Blue Man Group” pounding on a giant drum. It really pounded the message home — the plazas will be a great space!

One of the “Mosaic Man” Jim Power’s mosaic poles was unveiled, but there will be a formal dedication at later date when “The Cube” returns. The festival was sponsored by the Village Alliance business improvement district.