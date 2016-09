Punched in the fray

No good deed goes unpunished — or unpunched.

A woman walking near the northeast corner of Eighth Ave. and W. 14th St. told police that she saw two men fighting on Sun., Sept. 11, at 2:40 a.m. She attempted to separate them, but one man hit her in the face, causing bruising and pain. She was removed by medics for treatment to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, at W. 12th St. and Seventh Ave.

Courtney Thompson, 21, was arrested for felony assault. According to police, he had three open warrants at the time of his arrest.

What a ‘lifesaver’!

A robbery attempt at Le Bain, at The Standard hotel, at 444 W. 13th St., ended all washed-up early Monday morning. On Sept. 5, around 2 a.m., a man grabbed $1,000 worth of items from a woman swimming in the pool, police said.

The alleged thief then fled toward the elevator, but a man chased after him. The robber pushed and shoved the other man to try to keep him from taking back the goods. But the man finally was able to wrest back the stolen iPhone, sunglasses and Louis Vuitton purse, wallet, and key case.

Police arrested Colain C. Nelson, 24, for felony robbery.

Slash attacker

A man who had just finished serving food at a restaurant was allegedly attacked in front of 204 W. Fourth St. on Fri., Sept. 9, at 3:40 a.m.

According to police, the victim got into an argument with a man, who then took out an unknown object and menaced the server. He then caused physical injury to the victim’s face with a second unknown object, police said. The attacker then swiped $40 from the victim.

Wesley Murphy, 37, was busted for felony robbery. Police did not say what sparked the dispute or what restaurant the victim was working at.

Bad Broome fall

Firefighters from Ladder 18, at 25 Pitt St., responded to a report on Tues., Sept. 13, of a man who had fallen into a hole at an excavation site at 242 Broome St. at Essex St. The victim, who tumbled about 10 feet down, suffered a compound fracture of his right arm. He was extricated from the pit with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a report.

‘Lost’ and found

Early last Wednesday morning Sept. 7, police reported that Marianne Novobatzky, 83, of 61 Jane St., had been missing since around 3:30 p.m. the day before. However, it turns out, she was found later on Wednesday.

A week later, a resident of Novobatzky’s building told The Villager that the senior woman, in fact, had reportedly merely been in the hospital.

A Police Department spokesperson confirmed, “The missing woman was found safe and in good health on Wed., Sept. 7.”

The Villager had checked with police on the morning of Sept. 7 around 10 a.m. if the woman was still missing, and was told that she still was. So, she apparently was found sometime later in the day.

Emily Siegel

and Lincoln Anderson