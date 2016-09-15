- Home
wow, that was fast!
Lee Berman is a disgrace!
So much to learn from this election, but I worry that those who need to learn are not listening:
Rajkumar was shunned by the area's political elite, but yet, once again she showed well. Add that to her council run 2 yrs ago, so it's clear that with a lil' support, she could have won. She is such a smart person, and bigger things will come her way than this local cesspool.
The over-calculations of the white powers-that-be were very, very wrong. Backing the white male, because you guessed that the Asian women would split the votes, was only surpassed in idiocy by the folks who elected a dead man. At least that worked; backing Newell did not.
Council member Chin not only has no credibility in the district overall, but it's now clear that she has zero cred' in her Chinatown base. Her candidate was slaughtered, because intelligence is perceptible. Both she and her candidate do not exhibit enough smarts to deserve the votes of concerned citizens.
Newell's heart is in the right place, but he's just not likeable enough. With the support of everyone in the area who's supposed to know this game, he couldn't even manage a close race… not even 2nd place. That's gotta speak volumes. To win, there's got to be more There there than just ambition. He's a lifetime staffer, not a leader… not that there's anything wrong with that.
Queens rules lower Manhattan. The fact that someone with no roots in the neighborhood, and major ties to another district, could win in a landslide, probably says more about the leaders in this area than it does about the much better Queens machine. Some folks around here should step down or step aside, IF they really cared about our neighborhood…. but don't count on it.
…and that's just off the top of my head, but it doesn't take a genius to see what happened here last night.
Glad to hear that Jenifer Rajkumar made such a strong showing. While she came in second, this brilliant young lawyer has a very bright political future ahead.
I respect Sean Sweeney’s work in the community, and while I will continue to call him a friend, he has no right to claim Lee Berman as a DID victory. A select few in the club did all they can, against the will of 75% of its members who wanted to vote for that race, to block an endorsement meeting from being held. They were successful. Had a meeting taken place, it is almost certain Berman would not have won the club’s support.
Jenifer Rakjumar has the Best Track Record of exposing Fraud and Corruption (prime example: Gigi Li's Petitioning Scandal).
Paul Newell is not only extremely likable, he's a real community leader with head and heart who has spent a lifetime helping people in need. Paul's grasp of public policy and the legislative process–at the granular level–was and is most impressive of all the candidates in this past Primary. But this was no blow-out. The "winning" candidate received less than a third of the vote in what was still a pathetic turn-out; meaning that most participating primary voters chose one of five other candidates. Another argument for Ranked Choice Voting or the introduction of some form of proportional representation. Still, as District Leader Newell said about the winner in his gracious congratulatory speech to her, we hope this election augers a new progressive direction for our diverse district, and for Albany, with corruption in the public sphere a thing of the past.