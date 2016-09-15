- Home
Industrial Economics Inc. ran a benefit cost analysis which showed that even without the $ of selling electricity, the social benefits of the project will outweigh the costs if extreme weather event trends continue.
How are "social benefits" defined and monetized?
I'm curious to know how the electrical interconnections will be done. Will an independent distribution system be installed or will the microgrid be able to adopt parts of the existing utility distribution system.
To me, the subject of "distribution" is significant as the costs to install an independent system could make an otherwise beneficial microgrid too costly. If there were a mutually agreeable way to "hitchhike" on the utility system, that would be a very positive move.
Yes and No. My answer assumes that resiliency is one of the primary purposes of the microgrid
It is NOT a positive move if ANY of the following are true.
1) The distribution system has aging infrastructure
2) The distribution system requires that all repair and changes be done by the local utility, whereby you will be last priority
3) You want to be able to island cleanly
4) You want to have control over our own frequency and harmony
