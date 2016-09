Pier55 vs. peace and quiet

To The Editor:

“Nine piles pounded for Pier55; But antis set to argue ‘Nein!’ ” (news article, Sept. 1):

The proposed Pier 55 “Entertainment Center” that will jut into the Hudson River is a terrible idea. Leave the river alone. The sound impact over Greenwich Village will be horrendous. I hope the City Club’s opposition triumphs.

Susan Brownmiller

‘Rio’ read like a dream

To The Editor:

Re “Rio, LES and the green ring in the Olympic flag” (notebook, by Elizabeth Ruf-Maldonado, Sept. 1):

Beautifully written. As I missed most of the opening ceremony of these Olympics on TV, and as I have lived many years in the East Village, it was like “sweet dreams” to me and well worth taking the time to read Ruf-Maldonado’s piece all the way through. Thank you.

Patrice Panis

Giving Hillary a pass?

To The Editor:

Re “Third wheels or for real? Stein and Johnson offer voters more of a choice” (news article, Sept. 1):

Bill Weinberg, do you scrutinize Hillary Clinton as much as you “scrutinize” an antiwar party like the Greens?

Dean Tuckerman

Third-party twofer too much

To The Editor:

Re “Third wheels or for real? Stein and Johnson offer voters more of a choice” (news article, Sept. 1):

Lumping the Green Party and Libertoonian Party together in one article doesn’t exactly convey taking either of them seriously.

Jim Dyer

Green won’t bash Bashar

To The Editor:

Re “Third wheels or for real? Stein and Johnson offer voters more of a choice” (news article, Sept. 1):

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad was just as legitimately elected as was Hillary Clinton in winning the Democratic nomination in this year’s primaries. In fact, given the Democratic National Committee’s theft of millions of votes from Bernie Sanders, more so.

Yet, Hillary Clinton will soon be commander in chief of the U.S. government, and Bill Weinberg will, he says, probably vote for her.

Weinberg conveniently ignores Clinton’s involvement with the bombardment of Assad’s regime! (It’s the U.S. “government” and Syria’s “regime.”) Hmmm. Heavy-duty arms are already flowing to ISIL in Syria via the Libyan “freedom fighters” that Hillary and Obama had armed, and who stuck a bayonet into Qadaffi’s a– and cut him open. Hillary gloated. Weinberg says nothing.

The Green Party’s anti-imperialist position is the correct one — no troops, no arms, no war! Bill Weinberg can’t bring himself to understand that the government of the country of which he’s a citizen is headed by mass murderers. He might accept that reality in words, but he focuses most of his attacks and scorn on leftists, and on those he calls “conspiracy theorists.”

In fact, he’s planning to vote for our next Caligula — with some mumbled reservations—instead of joining the fight to oppose Clinton and the Democratic Party’s warmongers and help build the alternative.

Mitchel Cohen

Cohen is a member, Brooklyn Green Party

Crowns were the tops

To The Editor:

Re “James Crown, N.Y.U. political science professor” (obituary, Aug. 11):

It was not Jim alone who encouraged budding talent, but also his wife, Bonnie. Nor was their outreach limited to Paris and London. They were friends of writers in Seoul, Calcutta, Bombay and Karachi.

Bonnie had my poems published in prestigious American journals, helping me along with advances when I was without any steady income in Calcutta.

I profoundly regret not having seen them more often during their final phase. But what I glimpsed of the beautiful way they prepared to bid farewell to life, encourages my wife of 61 years and I to go with grace when it is our turn to be called.

Jyoti Datta

Dubious ‘Dap’ redo?

To The Editor:

Re “A little (new) Dap’ll do ya at Village rec center” (news brief, Sept. 1)

In the Sept. 1 issue there are two photos of the signs for the Tony Dapolito Recreational Center.

Which is the new sign, which is the old? They are almost identical except that one is dark type on a light background, and the other (almost) the same font, but colors reversed.

What have we gained here? How much did it cost? Who paid for it?

Richard L. Phillips

Editor’s note: The dark-green sign is the new one. From the looks of it, presumably, it is relatively low-cost.

