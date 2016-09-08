- Home
Spoken like a true landowner, but if you're a renter, this neighborhood is not for you any more. "Get out!" is his subtext. This "valuation" is what increases your landlords taxes and then raises your rent. Such bourgeoisie talk is really disgusting, especially in a neighborhood that rose up by standing against these very 1%ers. yuck!
Oh, please – gimme a break! While 150 Charles is actually not a bad looking building by current standards (an improvement on the usual monoliths) the real estate moguls long since 'killed the goose…… '
This 'neighborhood' has nothing to do with The Village that the 'aspirings' ( artists, actors, writers, etc.) could afford back when I, like hundreds of others, flocked here in 'the good old days' …1940s, '50s, '60s. Bless Jane Jacobs for doing her best to save its 'village' quality … in vain. So sad.
A marvelous view — that is, if you don't need to get to a real trauma center with an aneurysm or stroke in time to save your life, or be maimed..
Look Mr. Witkoff, understood that you built this thing and got it done. That is major accomplishment. Kudos, in a city that fights such things tooth and nail. The West Village is not totally different than 20 years ago in one major respect, the cost of housing. I lived half a block from The Bagel Restaurant, a real cute eatery, but a total “dive”, a totally quirky relic that. maybe lasted until year 2000. I find it reprehensible you mention it in any way to promote your ultra luxury building. As if to give yourself street cred. The Bagel lost its lease to the owners who forced them out after decades because they wanted to expand their other restaurant into its space. Dog eat dog, but there are no The Bagel Restaurants left in the Village. None. It is all too expensive. Too many day spas, private indoor pools for the few. NYU is incredibly expensive now when before it was a poor kids school.
This is such a nice view buying a property is you have to choose what is fit for your life style very nice like i have now my property suits my life style in the phillipines.