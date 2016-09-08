- Home
Anarchist gardener child rapist, you mean.
Has a memorial or celebration of any sort been planned?
Yes, it will be Sept. 23 at a funeral home in Bronxville.
Bill, thank you for that info. Could you please post details when you have them?
Just finding out that Bob has died of a heart attack at 60.He was a legendary Bike Messenger , activist and I actually met him when I also was working as one long before the riot. Very sorry to hear this. I suggest that those of you who are 50 and up get a blood pressure and cholesterol check. There are cheap statin as well as blood pressure drugs available that can help you avoid an early death.
Rest in Peace, my dear friend Bob.
Did Bob McGlynn have any connection to the FBI? This is not addressed in the article.
NO. Unhelpful question, to say the LEAST.
Bob. We'd always nod. He took a copy of Fifth,Park and Madison to an Anarchists Convention in Philadelphia that was so boisterously un-orderly the doc couldn't be shown. See ya man.
Amazing and well appreciated posting,