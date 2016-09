Gunfire in the park

According to police, on Wed., Aug. 31, around 11:15 p.m., a man displayed a firearm inside the northwest corner of Washington Square Park, and fired a shot toward a 29-year-old man. The victim was struck by a concrete fragment that was sent into the air when the round struck the pavement.

According to the New York Post, the victim felt he had been sold phony drugs by the other man and confronted him, demanding oral sex from his girlfriend as compensation. In response, the dealer pistol-whipped the man on the head once with the gun, then fired off the shot. Luckily, there were no serious injuries reported.

The victim refused medical attention. The suspect is described as about 25 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

The historic Village park’s northwest corner has been the subject of complaints of aggressive homeless people and drug dealing off and on since this past winter.

Noise and razors

A woman was making noise “for no legitimate reason” and causing a disturbance in the troubled northwest corner of Washington Square Park at 1 a.m. on Tues, Aug. 30, police said. In the report, police noted that there were one or more signs posted along the park’s exterior stating it closed at midnight.

When cops responded, the woman then allegedly intentionally attempted to prevent the arrest of another individual by interfering with police duties. Upon a search, the woman was found to be in possession of razors.

Police arrested Ashlynne E. Kirkpatrick, 21, for felony obstruction of governmental administration.

Now he’s in the news

Police said two men approached the newsstand at the northeast corner of W. Third St. and Sixth Ave. at 10:45 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 31, and that one man distracted the vendor while the other reached into the register and grabbed $50.

The thief then rushed off eastbound on W. Third St., but was stopped by police at Washington Square Park. He then tried to flee, though, while flailing his arms, causing the police officer to fall and sustain injuries to his arm and knee.

Upon further investigation, the man was found to have an open parole warrant. Jorge Molina, 27, was arrested for felony assault.

Killed by ambulance

An 81-year-old Kips Bay resident was killed by a Fire Department ambulance on Mon., Aug. 28, around 2:20 p.m., according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at the corner of E. 14th St. and Second Ave. Upon arrival, they found Gen Zhan, of 332 E. 29th St., on the ground with severe body trauma.

E.M.S. responded and transported the male to Bellevue Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 22-year-old Fire Department of New York employee operating a department ambulance was traveling southbound on Second Ave. He reportedly was not on an emergency call and so did not have the vehicle’s siren or flashing lights on. He made a left turn onto 14th St. and struck the pedestrian walking northbound in the crosswalk.

The driver remained on scene. The investigation is ongoing by the Police Department’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Close call

A young boy on a bike was hit by a car on Avenue A on Saturday evening Sept. 3.

“I heard the screech a full block away,” said Chris Ryan, who photographed the scene. “So someone either was going way too fast — i.e., the car — or someone really came out of nowhere — i.e., the bike. Not sure.”

The young cyclist was conscious as police arrived on the scene and took care of him until E.M.S. arrived.

Gaslight fight

Gaslight Lounge, at 400 W. 14th St., was the scene of an altercation early Sunday morning. On Sept. 4 at 3:25 a.m., the victim told police that he got into an argument with another male. The man then punched him in the right eye and nose with a closed fist, causing bruising and swelling.

Joseph Fariello, 36, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Missing from Jane

Police said that Marianne Novobatzky, an 83-year-old resident of 61 Jane St., was reported missing on Tues., Sept. 6.

She was last seen at 3:30 p.m. inside her residence. She weighs 115 pounds and has a light complexion, white hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a green shirt, beige pants and pink sandals.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline (see first Police Blotter item, above).

— Emily Siegel

and Lincoln Anderson