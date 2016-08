The pizza connection

On Fri., August 26, around 7 a.m., police officers from the Emergency Service Unit, along with members of the 10th Precinct Cabaret Unit, executed a search warrant inside of 258 E. Fourth St., Apt 3H, resulting in the arrest of three East Village roommates on gun and drug charges.

During the search, three loaded guns, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana and cash were recovered inside the location, according to police.

Two men, Nico, Meneses, 25, and Kristopher Gibbs, 24, and one woman, Devin Detres, 24, all of the above address, were arrested and charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

According to the New York Post, officers were investigating the Aug. 17 arrest of Meneses when they made the discovery inside the apartment, which included three locked safes. The safes were taken to Chelsea’s 10th Precinct, where they were opened to reveal the loaded handguns, according to the Post. Cops specifically found 20 ounces of coke and 130 prescription pills, the Post reported.

Last week, Meneses was handcuffed in Chelsea after he ran from police with a loaded gun, according to reports. He allegedly had been menacing staff at Artichoke Basille’s Pizza, at 114 10th Ave., about 4 a.m. on Wed., Aug. 17.

The suspect got physical with the security guard and was tossed from the pizza joint, but soon returned, the Post reported. The staff tipped off nearby cops who were patrolling the area and they gave chase. Police eventually caught up to him, Tasered him and recovered a 9-millimeter gun.

Meneses was arrested on gun charges and released on bail in that case, according to law enforcement sources, the Post reported.

Orchard St. break-in

Police said that on Thurs., Aug., 18, at 4 p.m., two men entered Lucky’s Real Estate, at 189 Orchard St., by cutting the padlock securing the cellar door to an adjoining establishment.

The individuals then knocked down a sheetrock wall in the basement to gain access to the location and removed the contents of a locked safe. The pair of perps fled the location with an undetermined amount of money and a bracelet.

The suspects are both said to be around 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet nine inches tall and weigh 170 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Meatpack swinger

Catch restaurant, at 21 Ninth Ave., had a real “swinging” patron early Saturday morning Aug. 20.

At 1:40 a.m., a man told police that another man was swinging a chair erratically around the place with intent to cause injury to him. The “chairman” broke a table, causing $500 in damage, police said. He then punched the victim in the face, causing swelling and bruising.

Police arrested Maurice M. Castellano, 36, for felony assault.

Power brawl

An argument took a “sharp” turn inside Hudson Flower Shop, at 501 Hudson St., on Sun., Aug. 21, police said.

At 4 p.m. that day, a man got into a verbal argument at the location with an 81-year-old man over Lotto tickets. The octogenarian then picked up a pair of scissors and threatened the victim. There were no injuries.

Jose Cardojo, 81, was arrested for misdemeanor menacing.

— Emily Siegel

and Lincoln Anderson