Legendary punk photographer Roberta Bayley has had to face extreme grunge before, having covered Sid Vicious and the Sex Pistols on their infamous vomit-spewing American tour back in the band’s brief heyday. And she encounters it regularly in her East Village neighborhood — in the form of crusty travelers lying sprawled all over the sidewalk — as she walks her pug Stella. But it really tugs at her heartstrings sometimes to see the peripatetic punks’ sorry-looking dogs. Bayley spotted this little down-and-out doggie, above, outside the Chase bank on the new “Alamo Plaza” last week. “Poor puppy,” she captioned the photo that she sent to the newspaper. (Hey, the fortunes of the pint-sized pooch — shown with just a couple of measly pennies scattered about him — could vastly improve if they would only enter The Villager’s “Cutest Pet Contest”!) It wasn’t clear what was attracting the crusties and their little sidekick to this particular spot — the newly expanded plaza or the jar of dog bones visible inside the bank’s window. Usually, the young hobos move on to warmer climes as New York’s summer ends. Now, though, due to global warming, they are hanging around even longer.