So let me get this strait….
People are protesting because a restaurant wants a door where there is currently a big newsstand opening?
And they think that it will cause MORE traffic? IN CHINATOWN??!?
Go protest one of those fish markets with the slime coating the sidewalk that is forced down to a single lane because of people looking at squid on ice!
I can't believe I read this! I even googled the location! :P
This article has some things slightly off. I happened to be present at the meeting where the restaurant owners returned to CB3 to request approval for the door to be moved – and the alteration was approved by CB3. The room was full, so others heard this discussion as well. At that point, CB3 needed to be reminded that DOB and MTA would ultimately make the decision. Then they were able to just "pass the buck" and change their position,saying that it was not up to them. Prior to that reminder, they officially approved this alteration, in front of a room full of people..
CB3 is supposed to function as our community's voice to local government. but they have consistently ignored the concerns of this community- particularly when it pertains to their SLA committee arm. It is time for this to stop!
War on C’town eatery’s new door | The Villager Newspaper