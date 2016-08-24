- Home
So a private owner wants to tear down a non-landmarked property and rebuild. Why should the neighborhood busybodies have anything to say about it? IT"S NOT THEIR PROPERTY.
It's like Rivington House all over again. This mayor is all about destroying our neighborhoods and building over our history. He said he would provide affordable housing, but instead he lets developers take in away to build hotels. That's just wrong for many reasons.
The buildings exist in a residential community — whether you own the property or not, you can't treat it like your actions don't effect others around you. There are all kinds of laws that require owners to keep their properties in accordance with the neighborhood. Just because you own property does not mean you can do whatever you want with it.
This mayor must go. Liberal or not, he ruining our neighborhoods. How to we get Gale Brewer to run for mayor? She'd be sooooo much better than deBlaze.
A tax on all properties developed by foreign entities.that will put a cramp on the plans to sell America ,to the highest foreign interest.Underscoring Americans That although are poor and out financed.Are Natives to this Land.Hotels do not a community make.China and The Arab Emerits should not be Kicking Americans out their homes.That is the altimate insult.Absolute Power Corrupts absolutly
Well, it seems to me that the local neighborhood groups should have been working on historical preservation YEARS ago, not at the last minute after the property is already sold to a new owner. Another odd thing, nobody who is part of these neighborhood groups saw any of the people moving out? or knew them? How many people were actually living in the buildings? is the building even livable? How many apartments are we talking about? We are talking about buildings that are over 70 years old, have they been maintained? do they contain asbestos and lead paint? perhaps they are not worth preserving? Lots of missing information in this article, which is badly written and does not contain nearly enough research or backstory on the property.
Hey Jeff, who do you work for? Asbestos? are you kidding me? They didn't use asbestos when these buildings were built. They have not been condemned… Preservationists were working on preserving them for many years–as the article notes, the LPC considered them landmark worthy in 2008 after a community-led effort to rezone the area.