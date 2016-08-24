- Home
Came across LILAC in two episodes of the TV show Daredevil. She was "acting" as a cargo ship moored in NYC. Wasn't sure what she was at first but the boom/mast configuration with the boom levers on the boat deck were very similar to my first duty assignment – ARBUTUS (1956 – 1960). Once I saw the hull number and looked it up I saw it was LILAC. The ARBUTUS C.O. (then LT G.E. Cote) had been C.O. and several other positions aboard LILAC during WW2. He had many interesting stories to tell about his time on LILAC. I met him several years later (1980) when he was a Captain and 5th District Inspector.