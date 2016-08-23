- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Gale Brewer spoke so eloquently this morning. I was proud to be in the room when she spoke. Jane Jacobs would have been proud. Ms. Brewer would make a far, far better mayor of this City than the one we have now. Run, Gale, Run!
Unfortunately, Bergman is bought and sold by the ball teams on Pier 40, but his crystal ball doesn't work. He's letting those kids think that they'll get to play on nice fields once the Air Rights money comes through. Not. Gonna. Happen. 1. that money will not be anywhere near close enough to save the Pier; and 2. once the thousands of rich people move into these new luxury high-rises, they will be the ones to say who gets to use their Pier 40 backyard… and it will be them, not the ball kids. Tobi is leading sports families down a blind path to nowhere.
Replying to an anonymous guest as another anonymous guest. When Gale Brewer's recommendation on the SJC proposal is compared to the CB2 resolution, most would conclude the CB2 resolution and the MBP office were working hand in hand to attain the same goal, which is to address issues with the current plan that better serve the community. Many of the ideas in the MBP office report were originated by the Task Force created to address the ULURP process, which was steered by Tobi Bergman. If you have an issue with Tobi, you should reveal yourself. To stab blindly, without benefit of an informed position, is the work of a vindictive coward, who's time has passed and who's ambitions have vanished. We need voices with answers to solve today's neighborhood issues. Come forward and present yourself, for if you actually have productive ideas for a better future, our community would be better served than insulting one of the few members of our community who dares make a difference.