BY TINA BENITEZ-EVES | Patrick James Eves, a photographer and East Village resident, died on Sun., Aug. 14 at the age of 41.

Born in the Bronx, Eves grew up in Yonkers and attended Mt. Saint Michael Academy. A graduate of Baruch College and the School of Visual Arts, he started his career as a producer and sound engineer for Billboard magazine’s Billboard Radio in 1999.

He later held Web production and project management positions at Scholastic, Bravo TV and UGO Entertainment, before joining Rockstar Games in 2011 as project manager for art. At Rockstar, he managed a team of in-house designers and illustrators, working on major releases for “Grand Theft Auto V,” “Max Payne 3,” “Red Dead Redemption” and all other Rockstar titles.

Eves joined Viacom in 2014, helping manage a variety of digital products, including all Web and apps from MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, Comedy Central and other Viacom brands.

Music was Eves’s life. A contributor to The Villager newspaper, he also worked with Royal Flush magazine and other media outlets throughout his career, often covering live shows and music festivals and other photographic projects with local New York City artists.

He is survived by his wife Tina Benitez-Eves, a contributor to The Villager, his mother Marian, father Jim, brother James, sister Kathy, aunt Mary Eves Law and extended family and friends.

A viewing will be held at the Jarema Funeral Home, at 129 E. Seventh St., on Tues., Aug. 23, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. He will be interred at Gates of Heaven in Hawthorne, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Eves’s name to support the fostered, adoptable pets of For Animals Inc.