They might technically be allowed to do this but this is really shameful. They benefited from reduced taxes so if they exit the program they should be forced to be pay the difference between what they would have paid and what they actually paid. Not to mention how shady their wait list process has been.
Sad to hear that another Mitchell Lama will go private. there will be no affordable housing left in the city for middle income residents! Shame on those who seek profit instead of sharing their good fortune with others.
Village View has fulfilled it's Mitchell Lama obligations and the board of directors fiduciary duty is to its current not prospective shareholders. Mitchell Lama was designed as a way to stabilize marginal areas through the creation of middle income housing. Its sunset provisions (the ability to opt out) were a necessary element in the plan. Developers would not have participated without the ability to withdraw at a later date. The program worked as designed. The East Village is economical viable and an attractive place to live as evidenced by the high real estate prices it commands. Village View residents stuck it out when the neighborhood was dangerous and no one in their right mind wanted to live here. So spare me the hypocritical sophism by the jealous. Affordable housing is City Hall's responsibility not the residents of Village View.
Spare me with the "Developers" nonsense. That is an urban myth that is spread every time a Mitchell Lama co-op wants to go private. In the case of a Mitchell Lama co-op, the ONLY owners are the shareholders. They are the only ones who stand to make a profit. Anyone who was an original "developer" has absolutely no participation in any revenues raised through privatization in a co-op. In the case of Village View there is no developer pushing to withdraw, it is only the tenants who are the current shareholders.
In any case, privatization is not a mandate, it is a choice. The tenants who lived there got a great deal already, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars per apartment in rent over the last five decades, mostly because they pay no real estate taxes. Now they have the option to profit even more. That's a great deal for the shareholders, not for any mystery "developers" and certainly not for the neighborhood which will lose a great deal of affordable housing and lose it forever.
The waiting list for Village View has been pretty long for decades, not just the last few years. It has been a much-sought-after affordable option for East Village housing. The only thing the VV residents were "sticking out" was a corrupt board and poor management. That has turned around since the 90's and the complex is in very good shape now thanks to a smart and active board. But their responsibility is not to help shareholder residents turn a profit or finance an estate; it is to help shareholder residents maintain this affordable housing option, and keep it accessible for their kids and fellow community members and friends who are eagerly and patiently waiting for their time to come. Village View is housing not an investment account.
"keep it accesible for their kids"????? What kind of b.s. is that? Why should the kids have a birthright to the apartments? And "friends" that makes no sense. I can see their being succession rights if the child lives in the apartment at the time the owner dies, but there is no succession right for a friend nor for a "community member". The apartment should be accessible for any state resident equally as any other. Also, there is a deeded right to an option to opt out of the Mitchell Lama program that runs with the property since when it was built. You just can't take that away.
Years ago I had applied for an apt. Thru the lottery process and received a letter that I was chosen and that I am on a list. How do I check or who do I call to check where i am on the list.
Call the Village View Management office or visit 175 E 4th St in person. Bring your letter and ask for your updated number, which should be lower (i.e. Closer to the top of the list) than the original number cited in the letter.