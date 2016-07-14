- Home
I dunno, I could have sworn it was Conrad Rooks, of the film Chappaqua who brought Swami Satchidananda to the US. The impact of Swami's teachings are way greater than this article begins to say. One of his students was Dean Ornish, and much of his orientation towards medicine came from the Swami's teachings. Medicare now covers the Ornish program in a number of states – which enables people to heal heart disease thru diet, exercise and meditation – once unthinkable.The Swami was also the first teacher since perhaps Yogananda in the 1930's to bring hatha (sun and moon , not hot and cold!) yoga to the West.
You are correct on it being Conrad who brought Swamiji to the US. Yogaville is beyond beautiful. otherwise it is a really good article. Hari Om!
In the biography of Swami Satchidananda you will see that Conrad Rooks introduced Swamiji to Peter Max, but it was Peter Max who brought him to New York.
Om Om OM! What a great article on Integral Yoga beginnings and beyond. I live at Yogaville VA with my 35 immediate family members. The benefits of the teachings of Integral Yoga and the presence of our Beloved Gurudev Swami Satchidananda have changed my life and the lives of our children and families. Integral Yoga is about "Peace Is Your Nature, Do not Disturb it!" It's combining all the Yoga's to find and celebrate that peace in our own lives! Gurudev was a promoter of "World Peace though Inner Peace". We need peace more that ever….both in the precious moments in our lives and for the whole world. "May the whole world be filled with peace, joy, love and light!" Now that's what makes this path profoundly successful and lasting. Jai Integral Yoga
