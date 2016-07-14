Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, who stood 5 feet 2, was known affectionately as “the Little Flower.” It’s fitting then that LaGuardia Corner Gardens, at LaGuardia Place and Bleecker St. is a hotbed of flowers at this time of summer. You can also find bees there, plus gardeners who are as busy as bees — if not even busier — keeping the beautiful garden looking its blooming best. Members are also happy to go for a spin — as in twirling their hefty composter to help break down foliage and turn it into good fodder for the plants. Back in the disco days, you could find Sara Jones on the dance floor at Studio 54. Today, she’s the garden’s guiding light, rocking a catchy “Pollen Nation” T-shirt. Hey, at least someone is trying to save the bees!