Raffi ready to cut and run? We hear from a reliable industry source that embattled young real estate tycoon Raphael Toledano is putting his entire East Village portfolio, containing around 20 buildings, on the market. “The word is he’s in trouble with his lenders,” the source said, requesting anonymity. “It’s Madison Equities, they’re very agressive. They had him do the dirty work — work over the tenants. It’s the whole Tabak portfolio — they’re marketing it for $150 million. This is real. It’s an off-market deal. It’s being peddled quietly — not on the open market. The real story is Raphael Toldeano’s short reign of terror may be about to end. I doubt they will say anything unless you have a contact who will go off the record.” Toledano could not immediately be reached for comment.

Saving Singer? In related news, REBusiness online reports that Madison Reality Capital — which, the above-mentioned source tells us, is part of the same outfit as Madison Equities — has provided a $44 million first-mortgage loan to “recapitalize” Gregg Singer’s student dorm project at the former CHARAS cultural and community center, at 605 E. Ninth St., near Avenue B. The 110,000-square-foot building was built back in 1906 as a public school, which it operated as until the mid-1970s. “Proceeds of the loan will retire the existing indebtedness and provide capital for the pre-development,” according to REBusiness. “Upon completion, the five-story property will offer a variety of suite layouts and amenities, including a health center, fitness room and outdoor spaces.” We actually were not familiar with the term “pre-development,” which apparently means, “the phase of a construction project between the idea that a facility is needed, to the initiation of design.” Hmm…maybe the reason this project has been stuck in “pre-development” for so long — more than 15 years! — is because many in the community never felt it was needed in the first place! What activists and Councilmember Rosie Mendez say is needed is for a bona fide community center to be restored at the location.

Principal pick: We hear from Jeannine Kiely of the 75 Morton Community Alliance that Bonnie LaBoy, superintendent of School District 2, announced on Wednesday afternoon that Jacqueline Getz, principal for the past five years at M.A.T. / M.S. 126, has been selected to be the principal for 75 Morton / M.S. 297, the Village’s new middle school, as well as P.S. / M.A.T. 126, a District 75 school that will also be housed in the building. Both are set to open next year. “Getz is a great choice for a great school!” Kiely enthused to us. In an e-mail blast to local school activists, LaBoy said, “Jacqui’s work at P.S. 126/ M.A.T. has focused on refining the math and social studies curricula, integrating the arts, developing rich student discourse, and strengthening family involvement. As an educator for 30 years, she previously worked as an assistant principal at P.S. 234 and principal at P.S. 290. Jacqui has an extensive background in literacy and has served as a staff developer in the Teachers’ College Reading and Writing Project, a network Literacy Leader and a literacy consultant. Jacqui’s core values focus on celebrating diversity, lifelong learning, curiosity and creativity. Jacqui’s leadership is guided by a belief that students learn best through inquiry and project-based learning. P.S 126 / M.A.T. reflects this philosophy in the buzz of engaged students, the celebration of student work in the hallways and the commitment to a rigorous curriculum. As a collaborative leader, Jacqui utilizes several methods, such as her Family Writing Group, weekly parent communication and an open-door policy, to ensure families feel welcome and a part of the school.”

Focus on spy-cams case: The date for Arthur Schwartz’s spy-cams trial is set for Thurs., July 7, at 100 Centre St. As Villager readers will recall, the Greenwich Village Democratic district leader turned himself in for arrest last July at the Sixth Precinct after the managing agent at 95 Christopher St. charged him with theft. Schwartz had removed five small surveillance cameras installed in the hallway molding outside the apartment door of Ruth Berk, a nonagenarian longtime resident for whom he was acting as legal guardian. In his defense, Schwartz countered that he was merely stopping the harassment of Berk by the landlord. “I expect to be acquitted,” Schwartz told us this week. “On the day of trial, the district attorney may reduce the charges to get out of a jury requirement.” However, so far, the D.A. has actually added a charge. “I have refused all plea deals, so last time they added ‘criminal mischief’ as an ‘A’ misdemeanor,” Schwartz noted.

Punk out (for now)! ABC No Rio, the alternative arts and community center at 156 Rivington St., is set to be demolished in a few weeks so it can be replaced with a new environmentally sustainable building. It held its last Saturday harcore punk matinee this past weekend before the place was set to be vacated. “The [mosh] pit was more dangerous than I have ever seen,” PEOPS artist Fly posted on Facebook. “Later some punks were saying how great the new space would b with air conditioning. ‘WTF ?!’ I yelled at them. ‘We don’t need no f—ing air conditioning! That’s not punk!’ Was such a great time seeing lots of old-school ABC punks. … I was at the very first hardcore matinee in 1990 and at the last — in this building. Things will never be the same. UP THA PUNKS !!”

Legislative lunch: Congressmember Jerrold Nadler stopped by the Greenwich House senior center at 20 Washington Square North earlier this week and spoke on a variety of subjects for a good 30 minutes. He touched on assault-weapons bans, the “No Fly, No Buy” gun-control bill and the Democrats’ sit-in in Congress, plus medicare and healthcare, and also fielded questions from the seniors, who had just finished up their lunch.

Everybody in the pool! New York City’s outdoor pools, operated by the Parks Department, opened on Wednesday. Outdoor pool hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a break for cleaning between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Downtown swimmers have their choice of the Tony Dapolito, Hamilton Fish, Dry Dock and Asser Levy pools. There is also lap swiming in the mornings and evenings, and awards for those amphibi-humans who log the most laps over the summer. So go ahead and take the plunge!

Correction: An article in last week’s paper on the city’s planned surcharge for grocery and deli paper and plastic bags, incorrectly stated the City Council Sanitation Committee recently authorized the giveaway of 2,000 reusable tote bags as the regulation’s February start date nears. In fact, the committee O.K.’d the giveaway of around 200,000 reusable bags.