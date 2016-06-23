- Home
This is utter nonsense. First NYC/S's entire rent regulation scheme needs to be scrapped. Notice how with the most restrictive rent regulation scheme in the country, we have the highest housing costs, and lowest quality housing. This is not an accident. It's direct result of the rent regulations.
Second, if they're going to have these ridiculous laws, the rents should at least increase in direct proportion to the property taxes and water/sewer rates the owners have to pay. The city shouldn't be allowed to charge the owners more, then force them to not be able to recoup those cost increases.
Really great post. This answered the majority of my questions. When I read this I actually opened up a word document and started taking notes haha.