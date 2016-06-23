- Home
Um, what do people preaching hatred against police office officers have to do with protesting hate? And why doesn’t the article mention that the Orlando killer had, during the attack, pledged devotion to ISIS and was striking against the occupants at the nightclub as Americans – not exclusively as gay?
Most people view Black Lives Matter as a group trying to protect African Americans from police violence, not the other way around.
That you don’t see Orlando as violence against gays is a shame. It is not hard to see the killer’s motive here.
Your world view is not firmly in reality.
It's been documented, Joe, that the Orlando killer did have a hatred toward gay people.
a good report – sad that kids show more empathy than many adults!
good post.