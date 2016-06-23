- Home
East Villagers say Nay! This will do nothing to affect global warming!
I carry plastic bags in my pockets for many uses and should the stores charge too much for plastic bags I will buy them online. I won't carry the heavier cloth reusables that must be washed to be germ free but than I can afford to do this besides not liking to be ordered about. In places where bag bans and fees are in effect many are buying heavier plastic bags online so bans and fees really only affect the poor and are counter effective to the bans and fees original purpose.
The real solution is to have industry develope better recyclable plastic bags. The thin plastic bags that must be doubled and that people complain about are that thin because they are partially recyclable.
Long gone are the days when the customer was always right now it's the corporation and the corporate bought government that's always right. They spy on us, take away our liberty and seek to pass responsibility for every thing onto the individual.
To refuse to use recyclable bags is not only a personal health choice(studies have shown that people don't wash the reusable cloth bags and thus they become a germ laden public health hazard) but a blow against Big Brother controlling us.
The Effect of Plastic Bags on the Environment
bit.ly/1XCgbmZ
Plastic Poppycock: the idiotic war on grocery bags http://goo.gl/ygTo6d
Reusable Grocery Bags Breed Bacteria, Research Says
bit.ly/23bmR9D
Reusable shopping bags breed bacteria at DuckDuckGo
bit.ly/1SxaL9l
and
bit.ly/1NEQVIS
For Why our environmental obsession with plastic bags makes no sense
http://www.link2sd.net