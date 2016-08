Iconic local merchants and arts institutions, plus an ad-hoc group desperately fighting the planned redevelopment of low-scale Gansevoort St. in the Meatpacking District were the honorees at the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation’s annual Village Awards ceremony on Tues., June 14. This year’s honorees were Strand Book Store, family-owned for 89 years; East Village Meat Market; the Jaffe Art Theater for its interior restoration; Julius’ Bar, site of the famous “sip-in” protest, when several gay men, members of the Mattachine Society, claimed their right simply to order a drink in a public bar; Smalls Jazz Club; Steve Cannon, poet, playwright, novelist and proprietor of the East Village’s A Gathering of the Tribes art space; and Save Gansevoort, the winners of G.V.S.H.P.’s Regina Kellerman Award. Adding a light touch and wit to the evening, Bob Holman, founder of the Bowery Poetry Club, was the event’s emcee.