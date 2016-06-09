- Home
Good article. A little "ying and yang" here; namely, if the small craft brewers and vintners are given some slack that allows them to compete with the mass producers, that's positive; however, not including the community in the debate about changes to local bar operations smacks of a governor who is responding to an industry that's paying his way. Obviously that's concerning and glad you've brought this to the public's attention.
It is really disappointing that the local community boards didn't inform the community. I would have worked hard to get some residential members of Bleecker Area Merchants' and Residents' Association to come to City Hall. It's hard to keep a balance between residents and liquor establishments already. We have had our fair share of Bars in our a Bleecker St. area come to us. In reality bars are not all bad. Yet it only takes one bad bar to make it miserable for everyone. We have faced more than our share of bar owners coming in to our community and saying that they want to open a restaurant only to find out they have no experience as a restaurant owner or manager. They do have experience as bar owners and we know that they won't wait a minute to crank up music and hand out the bar snacks. If our government wishes to weaken one of the safe guards of a community they need to balance it elsewhere.
This is horrible!!! WTF Cuomo! Come spend a saturday night on MY block in the east village!!! They need to stop selling our valuable city out from under us to the lowest and most shallow bidders.
