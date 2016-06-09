Even though hospitals are closing and downsizing left and right, the central Village area just got healthier. On May 20, Northwell Health-GoHealth opened an urgent-care center at 41 E. Eighth St.

The new health hub’s services include treatment for cold, flu and fever; asthma, allergies and emphysema; minor skin lacerations, cuts and burns; urinary tract infections; and sports injuries, sprains and strains; plus X-rays for joints and bone injuries; and lab services for blood tests, urinalysis and cultures.

“Many New York residents have already come to trust Northwell Health-GoHealth for their urgent-care needs and we are very pleased to open new centers in Manhattan that will provide even greater access to our effortless experience and culture of care,” said Todd Latz, C.E.O. of GoHealth Urgent Care.

“We look forward to serving the Greenwich Village community with a contemporary, state-of-the-art urgent-care center that puts patients first. From easy online check-ins and walk-in availability to highly skilled, caring providers, Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care is here to help people feel better and stay healthy.”

Spanning from Long Island and Queens to Westchester, Staten Island and Manhattan, the Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care network included 23 centers by the end of last month, with plans to open 15 more by the end of this year. The centers combine GoHealth Urgent Care’s award-winning facility design with Northwell Health’s top-quality healthcare services.

All of Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care’s centers operate seven days a week, with extended evening hours, and welcome walk-in patients, with the opportunity to “save your spot” by checking in online.

Each center features X-ray equipment and a lab, combined with an integrated electronic medical record system that can be accessed by caregivers across Northwell Health.

For more information, visit www.gohealthuc.com/northwell.