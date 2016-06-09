- Home
I know the voters in NYC will be lining up in droves to vote for this crook. But before you trip over your tongue salivating at the chance to vote for her, ask yourself this:
By all accounts, the Clintons were broke when they left the White House. Today they're worth something like $32 million dollars. How did this happen? It's not like they started business. She was a public "servant", he gave speeches. I don't have problem with people making money. But it's obvious that the money they've made is a down payment on purchasing her influence.
She's not new at this. She built her "legal" career selling Bill's influence as governor of Arkansas. So this is nothing new for her.
Face it, she's bought and paid for.
This woman scares the living shit out of me.
great photo