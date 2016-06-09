City Councilmember Corey Johnson posed for a historic selfie — which he promptly tweeted out — with Hillary Clinton on Tuesday night at the Brooklyn Navy Yard when Clinton declared victory in the Democratic presidential primary.

Her win in the New Jersey primary put her over the top versus the tenacious Bernie Sanders in terms of winning a majority of pledged delegates. She would go on to win several other states and Tuesday night’s biggest prize, California. Though Sanders, continuing to pressure her, still won an impressive amount of votes.

Clinton is the first woman ever to win the presumptive presidential nomination of a major U.S. political party.

Reflecting on the moment, the Village / Chelsea councilmember said, “The sense of history — that this was a key moment in the movement for women’s rights — was palpable in the room. When she said her mother was born on the day Congress ratified the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, it absolutely put this in perspective for everyone.”