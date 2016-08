One man was left dead and three people were injured in a shooting inside Irving Plaza at a rap concert Wednesday night, police said.

Gunfire — reportedly least five shots — broke out just after 10 p.m. in a green room at the Gramercy music club, right before rapper T.I. was set to take the stage.

According to news reports, a 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach and died at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital; a 34-year-old man, shot in the chest, is at Bellevue Hospital in critical condition; and a woman, 26, was wounded in the leg and expected to survive, according to police.

In addition, Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave — the alleged shooter — accidentally blasted himself in the leg, according to reports.

Troy Ave, real name Roland Collins, 33, was subsequently arrested at N.Y.U. Langone Hospital. (Another report said he had been at Bellevue.) The deceased, Ronald (Edgar) McPhatter, was Troy Ave’s bodyguard.

Another rapper, Maino, had just finished performing when the shooting broke out. According to the Daily News, Troy Ave had a beef with Maino. Another media outlet said the fight started after someone from one group bumped into someone from another group. The gunfire is said to have lasted five minutes.

The shots sparked a panic inside the concert hall as people stampeded off of the floor to try to reach safety.

Metal detectors were set up at the door, but a concertgoer told NBC News the security was lax.

“They didn’t search nobody, they didn’t check no ID’s,” the unnamed man said.

McPhatter was facing felony charges for allegedly shooting at a man last November outside the Flatiron District bar Pergola, at 36 W. 28th St. One Web site said McPhatter was known as “Banga.”