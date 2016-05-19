- Home
Excellent article Judith, and of course this advice goes to girls and boys,
young women and young men. My high school and college soccer coaches left me
with life ideals and lessons I use daily. Tenacity and teamwork. Sportsmanship and
its relationship to justice.
Vardy and Leicester were thrilling to watch this past season.
Normality will most likely be restored next year and one of the big teams will finish top, but this story should be told over and over again to remind people what is possible, both in sports and life in general. Great post Judith.
Thanks for the info, very interesting and useful for us. Great post Judith