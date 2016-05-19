- Home
As an RN, a supervisor in the OR , I had my most rewarding moments of my 35+ years of my career. It would be a disaster to close such an important medical provider in downtown New York. Patricia B Sullivan RN BS MSN 2016
What will happen to the employees??? Many of them lost their jobs after St. Vincents closed and they end up working at Beth Israel. It's very sad that this could happen again.
Same as when any business closes. Find a job elsewhere
Do rich people really want to live in a luxury condo that is nowhere near a good hospital? Seems like they'd be cutting off their nose to…. . If DeBlasio can't fix this, then he really should step down. This will be his waterloo.
How is Deblasio supposed to fix this? Has the guy ever fixed anything?? He's done nothing but damage so far since becoming mayor.
Beth israel is closing because its losing 70M a year. Unless Deblasio can hand over 70M a year to keep it open, i dont see how its staying alive
Thanks to you, Lincoln, for writing last week's brave story about the possible sale of Beth Israel to developers who plan to build more housing for the already luxuriously-housed, not for yuppies, as Clayton Patterson calls them in this follow-up story, but for the new global billionaire colonials who are driving out the current native Americans of New York City. The ghost of Roger Casement is beating on the door yet again.
the rich get richer and the poor schumck and working class gets the shaft for sure.
Anything Mount Sinai says from here on in is just damage control; it's not profitable for them to sit on all that valuable real estate without turning it into luxury residences.
Besides, as I commented on evgrieve.com, if people can't hang on a few minutes longer as the ambulance speeds up to the Upper East Side, they probably deserve to die. [That's sarcasm, folks.]
It's DEFINITELY not profitable for mount sinai if beth israel is losing 70M a year
Meanwhile, walk few streets north, and you have Langone and Bellevue.
You have 3 MAJOR hospitals in a 1 mile radius. I think the area will do fine. Plus, Langone is more famous than Beth Israel, so the rich kids will go there. Bellevue is a city hospital so the poor kids will go there. Beth israel is left in the middle, to fail. It's losing 70M a year, and years of trying to get it back on its feet hasn't helped.
The question is.. how can the mayor, or the community make Beth Israel profitable/break even??
Can Mount Sinai keep open a hospital that is losing 70M a year? And if Mount sinai is FORCED to keep it open, how long will mount sinai health system stay alive in this demanding healthcare market with obamacare cutting into profits even more, when it has a hospital that's losing 70M a year??
Not long ago, Downstate had to close LICH because LICH was losing tens of millions a year, which dragged downstate into a huge hole. Downstate has yet to manage to climb out of that hole, and rumor has it is at risk for closure as well, (though it probably wont since it's state owned)
You don't know what you're talking about. BI sees 100,000 patients/year in the ER. Ask NYU or Bellevue what they think about BI closing.
Creative accounting. In 2012 BI deficit was 3 millions. Under Sinai it is reported to be $84 millions in 2015. Does anyone really believe Sinai is such a bad manager? Do not keep repeating like parrots what Davis wants people to believe.
Perhaps Mr. Johnson should find out what BI is suddenly losing so much money under Sinai direction. These crooks want to sell the hospitals and will resort to creative accounting. How could Sinai be so incompetent to increase BI deficit from 3 million dollars in 2012 to $84 millions in 2015. Ask Davis and do not let him tell you that satisfaction score are low as the Sinai satisfaction scores are not better. Just look at the plain facts.
It's not just creative accounting. It is moving the revenue generating parts of the business (eg elective surgery) uptown and then quickly destroying what's left. Keep in mind losing money isn't the same as bankrupt. if they shut it down now they will still net hundreds of millions of dollars just from the land and other assets. Btw, how much do you want to bet that the if announcement will come out on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend ? You heard it here first.
Transformation of Mount Sinai Beth Israel – Introducing Mount Sinai Downtown
Over the past few years, we have made great strides in creating an integrated health system that provides highly skilled care to the diverse communities we serve. We have undertaken significant renovations at many of our campuses, incorporated physicians at all of our hospitals into the faculty of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and greatly expanded our ambulatory network and community health services.
For more than two years we have struggled to determine the best way to address the many challenges facing Mount Sinai Beth Israel (MSBI). Much of the existing MSBI infrastructure is aging and unable to meet the needs of the modern health care landscape. On average, fewer than 60 percent of the hospital’s licensed beds are occupied, and patient volume at MSBI has decreased by double digits every year since 2012.
Faced with these many challenges, Mount Sinai is choosing to transform care delivery around MSBI to dramatically improve access, increase quality and preserve jobs.
The Mount Sinai Heath System today will announce a plan for the sweeping transformation of MSBI, by investing well over $500 million to create the new “Mount Sinai Downtown,” an expanded and unified network of state-of-the-art facilities stretching from the East River to the Hudson River below 34th Street. The transformation is likely to take four years. The new Mount Sinai Downtown will include:
· A new, Mount Sinai Downtown Beth Israel Hospital with approximately 70 beds and a brand-new, state-of-the-art Emergency Department (ED), two blocks from MSBI. This ED will accept ambulances, and will be able to handle all emergencies such as heart attack and stroke on site.
· More than 150 behavioral health beds at an enhanced MSBI Bernstein building
· New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai will be preserved and enhanced
· Three major sites performing surgeries with over 35 operating and procedure rooms
· Major expansion of walk-in services including primary and specialty care
· More than 16 physician practices with over 600 physicians
· Substantial investment in an expansion of the Phillips Ambulatory Care Center (PACC) on Union Square, where renovations are already under way
· Renovations at Cancer Center West including an expanded surgical program as well as additional services in women’s health and primary care
As we move forward, our goal is keeping people healthy and out of the hospital and bringing services to our patients in their communities. The vision for Mount Sinai Downtown is closely aligned with this overarching goal. All MSBI’s services will continue to be available in our Downtown network – except for the most complex cases, and deliveries, which will be treated at other hospitals in the Mount Sinai Health System. Patients will be able to continue to see the doctors they know and trust.
We are acutely aware of the impact this will have on our employees. For many, MSBI has become a second family and we know this adjustment will be hard. We are committed to retraining and placing as many of our employees within our system as possible and we will assist the few who cannot be placed with finding alternate employment. All union employees will be offered other union opportunities at equal pay. For our physicians-in-training (residents and fellows), we will accommodate and place all within one of our highly ranked programs.
Once we finalize our plans, we will apply for Certificates of Need through the New York State Department of Health (DOH). We will keep you updated as the project proceeds. We are proud to honor and enhance MSBI’s strong commitment to the community as we move forward.
It will be a full four years before our new facilities are completely built, and during that time the MSBI hospital we know will continue to provide care to our community. We look forward to your support as we take these essential steps to strengthen the future of the entire Mount Sinai Health System.
