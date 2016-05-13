- Home
I worked at LICH when it closed and I can tell you that this is like de ja vu all over again. It sounds like there is more hush hush around this hospital closing and that they plan to do it more quickly than LICH which put up a huge fight-as did St. Vincents. It just seems that there are so few hospitals and so many more people in the city. My dream was to move to the village in my old age where I could get around easily and avail myself to services but I think I have to rethink this. Hospitals like LICH, St. VIncents, and Beth Israel did cater to the working class population. When LICH closed, many Brooklynites went into the city to Beth Israel Hospital and Emergency. Now what? I fear everyone with OBAMACARE will be forced to go to city hospitals and there will be less quality health care options for the working class.
It was Beth Israel that raped LICH and extracted as much money as possible forcing LICH to close. What goes around comes around.
I am sure the hit the hospital took with Obama care was too much to handle. Blame this pathetic liberal administration, No question it had a lot to do with this- final nail in the coffin
Obamacare provided increased funding for medicare patients and low income patients who previously had no insurance. This is BI's patient polpulation. BI is closing because Mt Sinai is a vulture that picked all the profitable elements out and transferred them to Mt Sinai. The only thing pathetic here is the 'know-nothing' opinions of right wing idiots
Obamacare is race-to-the-bottom healthcare. The "increased funding came with so many expensive (to the hospital) caveats, that even the city hospitals are hurting………despite the "increased funding". It was a shell game. A fraud perpetrated on all of us. Linking payments to Press-Ganey scores and the like…..What a farce. If the damned thing were repealed tomorrow, I don't know how we'd unravel and undo its damage.
Wow – you are certainly entitled to your own opinions, but not your own facts. Like all right wing, Republican nut jobs and Trumpets, of course, the facts are immaterial to your perverse realities.
Blaming you.
Unfortunately the community will suffer greatly- but the suits at mount Sinai aren’t interested in caring for an underserved population and the working class
Sincerely
Soon to be an NYU patient
Because Beth Israel nurse gossip is always true!
Give me a break.
I'm laughing with you. What a crock of ..
"Nurses from Mount Sinai Beth Israel made emergency calls " – did they confirm the identity of the "nurses?"
"There are monthly meetings of top hospital officials and staff, which are attended by some of the nurses" – I hope there are routine monthly meetings between officials and staff
"Asked where she is getting her information about the plan to close the hospital, the first nurse assured that it’s a fact, but that she could not reveal her source." – she doesn't HAVE a source – whoever "she" is —
"The third nurse to call said there certainly have been telltale signs of downsizing. Her department, for example, has been busy, yet has not added a single new doctor since Mount Sinai took over." – Maybe they don't need additional staff.
"Yet, they were recently told that the hospital’s Gillman Hall residence, on E. 17th St. — which is used by nurses on call and hospital fellows and residents — must be vacated by the end of June." – maybe they are renovating the residence hall.
"You see older doctors leaving." – duh – maybe they are retiring.
I wasn't going to comment on your totally useless commentary but one line, "she doesn't HAVE a source -whoever 'she' is — " made me realize that the foundation of your criticism of this article was 100% sexism. are you just writing all this to emphasize the point that women never tell the truth? i feel really bad for you and your love life.
you are an ahole
you think you are going to get the truth from the source?
20 years ago when I was hired they were closing. I still here. Yes because someone would go to a BS PAPER rather than a reputable newspaper like Daily news Newsday etc it’s not even Village Voice!
Find a SOURCE and guarantee this straight BS!
I was at Saint Vincent’s when it closed now at Beth Israel. Same exact story. They keep it under wraps until the last possible second.
we will be the losers the poor and low income and middle class
May be they thought that they had it all when CABRINI got knocked out of the competition, and now it's their turn being counted out.
I graduated from BI Nursing School and then worked there for years . Lived at 371 E 17th St in the dorm then moved into Stuy Town. I'm shocked and saddened hearing this. BI had a family /community atmosphere to it. BI hired all it's graduate nurses back then and they were excellent, the best. I even met my husband working there – he did an internship at BI before moving uptown to NYU for residency. I have only good memories of BI and am proud to have worked there.
I too am a nursing graduate, class of 1970. I live in Houston many years, but never dreamed this could happen. As a student we saw wonderful care to rich. Or poor. The education was wonderful.
Simply the best!
I was class of 1975. I worked on '9 West' Dazian. The old building where BI segregated it's Medicaid /Poor
patients. ( Shameful I thought even then). No air conditioning, no electric beds etc etc . All the nurses on 9W with me were BI grads..which was great because we shared a standard of care. I had studied Spanish in school ( LI ) since I was 2 so I was able to converse with my patients. I loved going to work.
First, what kind of sensationalist article is this? Where did you learn to write?
Second, considering this is wholly untrue, every part of this article is pretty laughable.
Third, “We see a lot of lower-income Lower East Siders, Chinatown — that’s like our primary population,” she said. “It’s working class. We get some from Williamsburg, too, it’s right over the bridge.” Thanks… didn't know where like Williamsburg was…
Fourth… "“They’ve already moved the NICU [“nick-you”] uptown,” the nurse said." That's not actual phonetics, poser.
Lastly, "“They were saying a month ago, ‘Stop saying it’s going to close,’ ” she noted." That's because it isn't…
Straight up Onion type of journalism though
You are annoying, but I wish you were right. Unfortunately, I am almost certain that it's all true.
Pedi nick-you actually is how it is said in most places. Nick-you is normally neuro ICU.
Not true. It's known as NICU. Worked at BIMC for thirty years and one of my twin granddaughters was in the NICU. RN
Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. is NICU.
Looks like 2 chains has some crow to eat.
At the end of the day, it was a small hospital, with old buildings and rooms that are just not conducove to the equipment and modalities of todays medicine. Narrow hallways, small elevators, data infrastructure that would require massive renovations in order to implement. Its the same reason thet Goldwater Hospital on Roosevelt Island took over the North General Hospital campus, it couldnt be updated to todays standards. You like Wifi during your stay? You like digital collaboration with experts from around the world? You like spacious rooms and therapeutic Hill-Rom beds? Im sorry its downsizing, I'm sorry it can't be saved. Everyone wants the best, most technologically advanced care, but they're not willing to change….
Actually, Beth Israel is not so small at all, and as the last remaining large hospital in lower Manhattan other than Bellevue, it fills an incredibly important role. It is also the closest decent hospital for a large swath of Brooklyn. The ER is consistently full of real patients with real problems — and they run the gamut from the homeless to the ultra-rich and everyone in between … where will they all go if BI closes it's doors?
Yes, the rooms are smaller than you'll find in suburbia, as is true of any other Manhattan hospital, but they've been constantly updated, as has the rest of the infrastructure. Beth Israel was always well-run and had been a top notch hospital for 100 years prior to the Sinai takeover, which now seems like little a grab for some incredibly valuable real estate coupled with a blatant anti-trust violation. Mt. Sinai's actions are unconscionable and they should be illegal (if they aren't already).
It's not mentioned anywhere as to WHY?
The official reason that the hospital will eventually give out to the press will probably have little to do with the real reasons. Health care policy researchers have written papers on the subject of hospital closings and concluded that the real reasons for the closings are very different from the spin.
It's because of dollars. It's more profitable to run an out-patient clinic and to do same-day surgeries than to keep people hospitalized for 3-5 days. It's a business like any else and decisions are made for the most favorable bottom line.
When is it time for the 'electeds' to step in and let us patrons of Beth Iz (as it is known) stop this real estate deal?
The 'electeds" are owned by real estate developers so don't expect anything from them, e.g., Bill de Blasio, Andrew Cuomo, and back then, Christine Quinn and the lot of them.
Why should they stop it? How can they stop it? It's free enterprise. Unless the city wants to purchase the hospital and make it city run.
Hi, MD here. BI is an outstanding institution, well-equiped, expertly staffed, loyal and loving of its local community. BI has one of the top head and neck surgery centers in the country, it has an excellent cardiac cath and cardiovascular surgery dept., provides comprehensive general medicine, addiction medicine, etc etc the list goes on, and I do not mean to wax poetic, but I cannot help but be frustrated by Sinai's clear bait and switch. In the short period of time that Mount Sinai has taken over the institution, the levels of mismanagement have reached astronomic proportions, and the attendings, residents, PA, nurses, and general staff have been treated with disdain. For one, Sinai has instituted a hiring ban at the center and has refused to give reasonable contracts to attendings once their contract is up for renewal, leading to one of the largest egress of Physicians and Surgeons that I have ever witnessed. Some of the best doctors in town have fled to NYU, Cornell/Columbia etc. Even at the nearby New York Eye and Ear, Sinai has been slowly chewing at the ranks of doctors there, and is clearly in the process of selling off and much real estate as it can. The "Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai" has indeed fostered the "Icahn" cut-throat approach to medicine, and has successfully toppled excellent institutions in its wake. Shame on Mount Sinai.
In retrospect their reason for the hiring ban, for alienating employees, and for wrecking the institution all makes sense. And yes, it was creepy enough that Mt. Sinai's medical school allowed itself to be raided by Carl Icahn, but now that makes sense too.
Yes sir. Mount Sinai (and their highly paid "not-for-profit" executives) are discovering all sorts of ways to play the system and reap incredible Icahnesque rewards in Manhattan real estate. One only has to look at their "headquarters" campus on the Upper East Side to figure out how little they really care for New York City, or New York City neighborhoods, or New Yorkers in general for that matter.
Article a little sensational, but, it fails to mention the union 1199 is only interested in million dollar PAC then to get involved in the replacement of staff AND NURSES WITH NON UNION PERSONNEL
I remember being offered the rationalization when Saint Vincent's closed that in an emergency Beth Israel was still close enough.
Also, should be noted sadly, staffers claim that Mt. Sinai was very upset that Beth Israel rescued St. Lukes…..get it SAINT LUKES. So now Mt. Sinai is paying back Beth Israel for rescuing SAINT LUKES
Hospitals are not the only public assets under attack from these privatizing real estate deals.
The list is long: Public parks and public buildings built on city-owned land. . schools, colleges, libraries, fire houses, playgrounds, police stations, hospitals, housing, memorials.
For a consideration of what this means and a review of the tactics in common being used please consider the following from Citizens Defending Libraries which has brought people together in events and forums to discuss the commonality of these problems:
Our Public Assets Under Attack- A Calamity of the Commons Unfolding That We Must Act Collectively Against- How best To Express It?
http://citizensdefendinglibraries.blogspot.com/20…
It's nice that you tie yet another element into your vast conspiracy theory, Mr. White.
I was born in Beth Israel….so said to hear
Me too!
Yes, I was too!
This article based on information from three unnamed people is outrageous. It is heresay and a lot like screaming fire in a crowded movie theatre. Without real proof of anything it should never be published.
Mount Sinai Health System was given their chance to respond specifically to the question of whether the hospital would close. You see their response. They could have chosen to strongly deny what the hospital staff is saying. They did not.
In addition, last year's article breaking the news that Mt. Sinai was planning to rebuild Beth Israel was also based on reports of a patient from what he heard from doctors. Again Mt. Sinai was asked to respond. That report was true as well, but ultimately from the sound of it, the rebuilding plan never panned out.
patience grasshopper and your informational wish will come through!
your right let's wait until there is a closed sign outside of the ER to start talking about it. to be honest I'm surprised it took this long for someone to leek this to the press.
Another good hospital sent down the drain to probably build luxury condos.Sad for NYC but not for the rich people wanting to build condos and pay everyone off like they did at St.V's, the oldest Catholic hospital in the USA. It had a major history of treating the poor..
Is this a fact or hearsay ?
Why would nurses know whether they were going to lose their jobs or not? Regardless of how many people commenting stupid. Someone has to know that the hospital is closing and no one is guaranteed to keep their mouth shut. Since we have so many in disbelief or ignorance, guess when they start wheeling the furniture out you will ALL have to delete your ignorant comments to the contrary.
I recently got to stay in Beth Israel with a family member for 48 hour. As I went down to the street to get fresh air often, I observed an ambulance arriving every 2 min. More, a nurse shared with me then this secret with tears that Beth israel is closing down. Why did they buy it in the first place? So they can grab a few famous dr. And dept? It would be a crime to close such an important place, even if they can convert it to lofts and make more money. We must stop this!!!!
At least you didn't say, "Someone should do something!"
In any event, the NYU hospitals in that area—including the Hospital for Joint Diseases on 2nd avenue—will probably step in to take up the slack. Perhaps NYU was in on this deal.
And lastly, the "chop chop yow!" urgent care centers are perfectly good for first-aid-type emergencies.
Actually Beth Israel took over many hospitals, couple of years ago and suck them dry. I’m not happy that they are closing … however Mt. Sinai try to save them, but the loss is too big. They tried to acquire St. Vincent’s also in 2010, but the debt was unacceptable. I’m not criticizing the nurses or the doctors, they do their best, but they are totally behind with policies and HIPPA. Been there …
I am an employee of BI. This response is mostly to all the people who commented that is article is BS and that the hospital is not closing. Obviously, you do not work there or have any close relation to BI. If you did, you wouldn’t be so quick to call the nurses and writer of this article liars. Since Mt. Sinai took over, things have changed drastically. In my department, we lost most of the doctors because Mt. Sinai was offering them horrible contracts. It was a slap in the face to these physicians who have helped build the reputation of BI with their incredible skills and outstanding patient care and bedside manner. We lost most of our greatest doctors in the last three years. The very few that are left already have one foot out the door. The doctors who are more money hungry and not concerned with payient care are the ones that are left. Of course, those doctors are not going anywhere. Why? Because Mt. Sinai are just a bunch of money hungry corporate suits who couldn’t care less about our patients and their needs. It’s a very sad situation and I take it very personally since I have dedicated many years and a good portion of my life to going out of my way, above and beyond for every single patient that walks through my door at BI every day. Mt. Sinai should be absolutely ASHAMED of themselves! They should be ashamed for what they are doing and will continue to do to its own patients and also for what they are doing and will continue to do to their employees. It’s absolutely disgraceful! And for what? Money? The millions and billions that they have already is not enough? If it isn’t, nothing will ever be and the patients and employees will be the ones who will suffer in the end. Good thing for me is that I am a true believer in Karma and I know that eventually, the wicked will fall.
There was a meeting between Deblassio and the CEO of My.Sinai about Beth Israel in Oct.
http://www.capitalnewyork.com/article/city-hall/2…
Good evening, I had worked at Beth Israel when I started my medical career. I worked there for over 8 years.. they had the best doctors , the best staff, the hospital rooms were great, I have birth to my son there. I had worked in alot of parts of the hospital. And boy I don’t regret it. Concern MD and tired of Mount Sinai bullies. I am 100% on their side. I do blame mount sinai . If it wasn’t for them, forcing doctors to sign ridiculous contracts forcing them to leave. Making the place a working hell I would of still been there.. I miss it so much working at Beth Israel it’s really sad. Beth Israel is like a 2nd home to me.. of how close I got with all the staff , everyone I had ever met and known there. . Once mount Sinai took over few years ago they laid off a total of 50o or more staff.. because they wanna make more money they make patients, employees, providers, all suffering , SHAME ON YOU MOUNT SINAI, SHAME ON YOU! I hope this is just gossip and hope Beth Israel remains open for many more years to come
We are well aware of the understandable stress and confusion that has been caused by an inaccurate story in today’s Villager newspaper.
i work at BI, received this email last night from Kenneth L. Davis, MD
President and Chief Executive Officer Mount Sinai Health System
'We want to make sure that all employees and patients are aware that Mount Sinai is 100 percent committed to serving the community and offering the highest level of patient care. We are working on a plan which will enhance existing services and develop new facilities in the Mount Sinai Beth Israel community. In the meantime, there will be no disruption in any of our patient care services.
Thank you for your patience, professionalism and commitment to providing quality care to our patients during this challenging time'
Um, this reads as more of a confirmation than denial.
"We are working on a plan which will enhance existing services and develop new facilities in the Mount Sinai Beth Israel community. In the meantime, there will be no disruption in any of our patient care services" … WHEN WE CLOSE THE HOSPITAL! That's the inference that email seems to be making but I guess we'll see in the next few weeks, won't we?
Nearly every hospital in America was built with federal funds. According to federal law under the Hill Burton Act 1946 hospitals who are recipients of federal funds have two obligations: 1) to provide an annual level of compliance for twenty years or until it is determined the hospital complied with its payback to the community: and 2) a community service assurance (for the life of the facility). In other words, hospitals cannot just shut their doors to the community they must serve. If the hospital board decides to close the hospital, they must first determine the impact the closure will have on the community. Typically this is done with public hearings usually held by the State or the Federal Government. In addition, the value of the hospital's private, nonprofit status to the community must be determined in order to convert the hospital from a private, non-profit, to a private, for-profit facility it's valued is returned to the State, and/or to determine the impact of the hospital's closure will have on the access to the facility.
In California we also have a State law which is the Knox Keene Act which states there must be access to a hospital provider within 15/30 rule (15 miles 30 minutes). These closures in the lower west and to be east side of Manhattan New York has so many areas of wrong, as well as to blame this on Obamacare especially when hospitals are receiving bonuses and the uninsured have now insurance to offset the free or below cost of uncompensated care provided under the Community Service Assurance obligation for hospitals.
The Hill Burton Law still stands today – I suggest you organize and get your local and state representatives, provided they are not bought off by the hospital lobbyist(s) for the Hospital, including the state Attorney General and/or the Federal DOJ, Office of Civil Rights Fed Regional & State, and get the press involved beyond the Village voice. Need to refute the projection of hearsay, blame shifting, and deal with the access issues for quality healthcare access regarding the lower and east side of Manhattan. Also if there's a union, why are they not involved helping the employees about the closure issues. If no union – welcome to corporate America. This is business as usual for people have been too busy working to make a living they have not been able to keep their eyes on their hospital boards (non-profits, public and private, and government, e.g., Veterans, District, County). Nevertheless, Hill Burton funds in a joint effort built these hospitals and owe the taxpayers and public. Do Not Let The Power of this Hospital situation run you !!! Get involved to stop – hold public hearings and get the hospital decisionmakers (board) at the table with the government on the Civil Rights and community access.
Great nursing staff and the hospital is actually very clean. Why the hell are they closing????? Someone needs to call Obama and help save this place if this is true. The only place I feel safe because of the great staff and good environment.
Beth Israel definitely has better health audits on infection control, etc than does Lenox Hill currently. Go to Bellevue or head uptown east to bedpan alley, if you live long enough on the EMS trip…
This story is truer than u think. There r a lot of departments that closed secretly. There r several floors that closed quietly. Several departments that have nothing to do with one another merging . When employees leave or r let go they r not replaced. Im a former St Vincent worker .De. ja vu !!!!!
Of course mount Sinai will put a email out like that. Just to make people feel safe when their hiding their bullshit. I can’t stand them. It’s so sad
Had a feeling this was going to happen to one of the hospitals taken over by Mt. Sinai. I did not think it would be BI.
Obamacare or rather the Accountable Care Act did not cause this sorry to burst the bubble of some of the commentators. However it does not help. The right forgets the ACA only favors the insurance companies. BTW the insurance companies aren’t liberal entities.
People forget healthcare is a business like any other. Question to the group:
Did Mt. Sinai take over other institutions to expand their reach or to remove the competition??
i was an employee there few months ago. i can tell you if you are sick and dieing dont go there.
Not one mention of a very specific service of Beth Israel- the Orthodox / Jewish population that it was originally started by! Whenever I’m by there, overwhelmingly there are Orthodox Jews coming and going, especially for childbirth, the elevators stop automatically on every floor on Friday nights through the Sabbath – I wonder who will replace the specialized maternity services? Another very troubling development for the neighborhood, and thousands of new residents are about to move here due to massive apartment buildings under construction. So wrong.
This is exactly what is happening at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary right now. The staff was given notice to move out by August 31st, though Training doctors have been guaranteed housing in stuytown.
Ive also heard the rumor about Mount Sinai’s agenda to rebuild high rise luxury apartments in place of the hospitals – I sincerely hope that is not true. To destroy 2 top notch hospitals – and the human lives that go through them – for money…awful
Tying reimbursement to satisfaction is the biggest farce in Obamacare. Not only it creates a new corporate structure to monitor “patient experience” but it also makes Health providers responsible for every fault in the healthcare system.
This is the worst kind of journalism. Did you check your sources? Did you confirm with an officer at Beth Israel? What nonsense! Printing a rumor is not journalism!
retired employee. I worked at Beth Israel Hospital for 16 years, and like any other institutions, there were highs and there were lows, like anything else in our lives. I am saddened for those who are not yet at retirement age, because
jobs are very hard to come by nowadays. I will pray for everyone of you. Just trust God like you never trust him before.
PS: This is for the ex BI employee who wrote that he was an employee for a few months and I quote, if you are sick and dieing don't go there; don't have any idea what he is talking about. He got there when Mount Sinai took over. How could he know what happened in the earlier years? Another thing; the correct spelling is dying.
B.I. officer WAS checked with. Please read the article.
I'm a doctor not an accountant, but take a look at this audit that compares BIMC finances at the end of 2013 and the end of 2014: http://www.capitalnewyork.com/sites/default/files…
Keep in mind that the merger with Sinai happened in September, 2013. In 2013, there was a $15 million deficiency of operating revenue over expenses. That'd be a problem over the long-term, but with $485 million in net assets then, they had time to figure it out. Just one year later, operating losses increased to $90 million, and net assets had shrunk to $415 million. I think it would be hard to argue that the dramatic worsening over that one year could be attributable to anything other than the Sinai takeover–maybe just poor management but increasingly it's looking like an intentional pillaging of the profitable parts of operations and remaining assets, and an attempt at achieving "too big to fail" pricing power. I am quite certain that Sinai will present numbers that look far worse than they looked at the end of 2014, but when they do, keep in mind that they are probably the cause, not the victim.
Any financially savvy readers who want to dig deeper into this?
Based on the MSH financial report released in March 2016, they report they will be completing a full asset merger among all the hospitals.
"Vital Access Provider Safety Net Program and Medicaid Enhanced Rates
In September 2015, MSHG entered into an agreement with the NYSDOH to participate in the Vital Access Provider (VAP)/Safety Net Program. MSHG was awarded approximately $81.4 million in VAP funding over three years. In addition, the NYSDOH agreed to provide certain MSHG member hospitals with a temporary Medicaid rate enhancement for three years.
In accordance with the governing agreement, MSHG will submit quarterly reports to the NYSDOH, detailing how the VAP funds are being expended, in line with approved objectives, budgets, timelines and benchmarks.
In addition, MSHG has committed to complete a full asset merger of the Hospital, BIMC, SLR and NYEEI by no later than December 31, 2019. Revenue from the VAP program and the Medicaid enhanced rates is being recognized as funding is received over the term of the governing agreements. In 2015, the Hospital recognized approximately $16.3 million of revenue associated with the Medicaid enhanced rates; such amounts were transferred to BIMC (see Note 10). In the event that conditions of the governing agreement are not met, funding associated with the VAP program and the enhanced Medicaid rates will be refundable to the NYSDOH."
See the full report below: http://www.dacbond.com/GetContent?id=0900bbc78017…
I'm a physician at MSBI. Ever since Mount Sinai has took over BI everything is downgrading. They have treated the residents and the physicians as "second-class" physicians. They have stopped upgrading/updating the IT, radiology/PACS, EMR systems and taken away most of the profitable services of the hospital. They recently forcefully dislocated the residents from Gillman hall to other buildings with claims that they would want to build a new hospital at the site of Gillman hall. This claim later on turned out to be a lie that they needed as an excuse to force the residents out of the places.
They seem to be following the successful model that SUNY Downstate used to kill Long Island College Hospital (LICH). Of course, SUNY had the assistance of the Governor of NYS, the NYS Senate and Assembly, as well as the current Mayor of NYC, etc.
Bellevue is gonna get killed if this happens. Feel sorry for that staff in the ED.
Mount Sinai has never cared about Beth Israel, nor the community it serves. Their goals are purely financial. Raping and pillaging Beth Israel for its network of well-established primary care practices, to gain a greater market share of patients — and once destroyed and razed to the ground, sell the actual hospital buildings (covering a full city block) for a cool billion. Mount Sinai wins big $$$. Both Beth Israel and the community it serves come out the losers. Only a strong and timely response from the community and mayor's office can prevent what seems like the inevitable. Otherwise, there will be no major hospital left standing in downtown NYC south of 28th street.
This is personal. Having lived in the neighborhood for decades and watched St. Vincent, and Cabrini vanish, tried to keep up as hospitals shift ownership, consolidate and rename themselves, and been alarmed at the rise of the 'urgent care' centers on just about every block, along with the rise of glass and steel high rise, high priced buildings and the disappearance of neighborhood small businesses, I am more discouraged every day. Not to mention that the intelligent notion of Universal health care has been defeated at every turn, and that Obamacare, though not ideal as an alternative was opposed from it's inception. I'm not saying I know the right way to go, but I know for sure that something is desperately wrong with our values.
1st off, I’m not bit surprised. CONTINUUM RAPED LICH for all the money from the Other fund & whatever was left over for their units and programs, SUNY Downstate took the rest while they where in the red, therefore its demise. THIS IS KARMA!
The only thing left for this city will be one day stay surgeries &urgent care centers. Eventually the methodone clinics will be also be facing the same demise.
This city is runned by the rich & will make damn sure that the population of residence will be more upper& upper middle class. Basically anyone who’s willing to pay up or sell their soul for the piece of scenic & profitable NYC real estate. Look at these fu-fu places that built up around these areas to be catered to them! We working class have been getting runned out & the shaft before the Guiliani administration. These politicians of every sort has sold their soul to live high on the hog. They don’t give a damn about the poor and working class even if they came from the same neighborhoods as we did. They’re climbed very high not to fall back down. Quality health-care has certainly gone down the tube and we pay for it. It’s sad, really sad.
Warning-Warning Dr. Smith, the Martians are coming-the Martians are coming; No-No you ridiculous pile of mindboggling misery, they have always been here. Now, in the spirit of the Hippocratic oath, I command you to go euthanize yourself.
I work at Beth Israel, and have been here for 5 years. I have heard about the rumors to close, but so far nothing concrete or official announcement has been made. It's very disheartening to have loyalty to a place that keeps employees in the dark, and their community. Supposedly there is an announcement coming next week. Many of us are hoping that they plan to rebuild. OR if they are closing, to at the very least give people ample time to find new jobs.
Yes, the policy is to 'tconsume "the commons" in our current society. With respect to losing another hospital servicing the Lower West Side and access to medical care, I do make this comment
Isn't it just too bad for us that we can't simply make a to something like "Fresh Direct" to get needed medical care? After all, that's all that was left to do (if you could afford it) after the loss of our nearby Associated Supermarket was forced to close on 14th Street..
Never forget what Dr. David Kaufman used to say to us fighting to save SVH: Time is brain power……..
Another de Blasio failure! Promises, promises, promises!
I believe Beth Israel is/was a private, non-profit hospital, NOT a public entity that NYC is responsible for.
As someone who worked there for 8 years, once Mount Sinai took over, it was all hush hush all the time. 15 of my coworkers were laid off and more every month since. That hospital is a sinking ship. If you work there, find another job. Fast. Good luck.
I used to work for Beth Israel, I left last year since I couldn't take the lies and uncertainties that came about after the hostile takeover. It was never planned to be a merger they wanted this to happen all along they brought staff from the uptown campus to make everyone's lives miserable so we would pursue careers else where. STAY until the very last second let them lay you off or fire you if need be, They want every one to panic and leave to find jobs on their own and not have to utilize unemployment etc… They knew that by acquiring Beth Israel located across from Stuytown one day a developer would need to buy the land to build that new luxury high rise and which has already been discussed since the demand for available units at stuy town has soared. They say they are losing 32 million a month that might be what they would stand to make if they decide to build on it themselves and have the CEO's and higher ups capitalize on it they already know the appraisal values -DON'T Be fooled people.
It’s all true, unfortunately. Got my info from a physician who “read the writing on the wall” initially when Mt Sinai first took over in 2013 at Phillips Ambulatory; he left and opened a private practice. Beth Israel is closing, and will be turned into a condo development.
Not surprised at this at all. Things have been relatively quiet up at Mount Sinai as well. Not sure which NYC conglomerate will survive ? May be we should ask Micheal Dowling of Northwell, formerly LIJ-North Shore, they seem to be eating everyone up. He seems to have played the right game with snatching up area hospitals and made them into profitable establishments.
BI would be to costly to rebuild structurally. the hallways are narrow, the ICUs dont have separate rooms instead they they are divided by curtains. Imagine a curtain separating you from a possible TB or MRSA patient ? Too costly for Mount Sinai to fix.
: All Faculty, Staff, and Students
FROM: Kenneth L. Davis, MD
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mount Sinai Health System
Dennis S. Charney, MD
Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean
Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
President for Academic Affairs
Mount Sinai Health System
Susan Somerville, RN
President
Mount Sinai Beth Israel
DATE: May 25, 2016
RE: Transformation of Mount Sinai Beth Israel – Introducing Mount Sinai Downtown
Over the past few years, we have made great strides in creating an integrated health system that provides highly skilled care to the diverse communities we serve. We have undertaken significant renovations at many of our campuses, incorporated physicians at all of our hospitals into the faculty of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and greatly expanded our ambulatory network and community health services.
For more than two years we have struggled to determine the best way to address the many challenges facing Mount Sinai Beth Israel (MSBI). Much of the existing MSBI infrastructure is aging and unable to meet the needs of the modern health care landscape. On average, fewer than 60 percent of the hospital’s licensed beds are occupied, and patient volume at MSBI has decreased by double digits every year since 2012.
Faced with these many challenges, Mount Sinai is choosing to transform care delivery around MSBI to dramatically improve access, increase quality and preserve jobs.
The Mount Sinai Heath System today will announce a plan for the sweeping transformation of MSBI, by investing well over $500 million to create the new “Mount Sinai Downtown,” an expanded and unified network of state-of-the-art facilities stretching from the East River to the Hudson River below 34th Street. The transformation is likely to take four years. The new Mount Sinai Downtown will include:
•A new, Mount Sinai Downtown Beth Israel Hospital with approximately 70 beds and a brand-new, state-of-the-art Emergency Department (ED), two blocks from MSBI. This ED will accept ambulances, and will be able to handle all emergencies such as heart attack and stroke on site.
•More than 150 behavioral health beds at an enhanced MSBI Bernstein building
•New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai will be preserved and enhanced
•Three major sites performing surgeries with over 35 operating and procedure rooms
•Major expansion of walk-in services including primary and specialty care
•More than 16 physician practices with over 600 physicians
•Substantial investment in an expansion of the Phillips Ambulatory Care Center (PACC) on Union Square, where renovations are already under way
•Renovations at Cancer Center West including an expanded surgical program as well as additional services in women’s health and primary care
As we move forward, our goal is keeping people healthy and out of the hospital and bringing services to our patients in their communities. The vision for Mount Sinai Downtown is closely aligned with this overarching goal. All MSBI’s services will continue to be available in our Downtown network – except for the most complex cases, and deliveries, which will be treated at other hospitals in the Mount Sinai Health System. Patients will be able to continue to see the doctors they know and trust.
We are acutely aware of the impact this will have on our employees. For many, MSBI has become a second family and we know this adjustment will be hard. We are committed to retraining and placing as many of our employees within our system as possible and we will assist the few who cannot be placed with finding alternate employment. All union employees will be offered other union opportunities at equal pay. For our physicians-in-training (residents and fellows), we will accommodate and place all within one of our highly ranked programs.
Once we finalize our plans, we will apply for Certificates of Need through the New York State Department of Health (DOH). We will keep you updated as the project proceeds. We are proud to honor and enhance MSBI’s strong commitment to the community as we move forward.
It will be a full four years before our new facilities are completely built, and during that time the MSBI hospital we know will continue to provide care to our community. We look forward to your support as we take these essential steps to strengthen the future of the entire Mount Sinai Health System.
V
The biggest problem with Mount Sinai, is Mount Sinai West were we as employee's, are constantly being assaulted by patients. We are not allowed to respond back physically, security guards are not allowed to detain nor restrain violent patients. Staff constantly writing incident reports and getting triage from getting kicked in the face, punched in the eye, one female staff member was kicked in the stomach and she was pleading through her vagina for three day's!!!! The violent patients that are allowed to have a physical field day on staff, are the drunks and the psychiatric patients. Security Guards at Mount Sinai West are not allowed to touch the patients at all, all they can do is to direct or try to manage the patiently verbally.