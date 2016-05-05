On April 16, right after traditional Tax Day, the Bleecker Area Merchants’ and Residents’ Association, with help from 505 LaGuardia Place and the Washington Square Village Tenants Association, held its second annual Community Document Shred event. In addition, members of the Sixth Precinct were on hand to provide registration to protect personal items, such as laptops, tablets and cell phones.

BAMRA arranged to have a mobile shredding truck come to Bleecker St. near the Morton Williams supermarket, and more than 100 people watched on the truck’s monitor as their unwanted papers were turned into confetti to thwart identity thieves.

In addition, many signed up to have the serial numbers of their personal electronics added to the New York Police Department database, so the items could be returned if stolen and recovered.

Local resident Judith Walsh was also there, collecting signatures on a petition to new New York University President Andrew Hamilton, seeking to have him “Just Press Pause” on the N.Y.U. 2031 expansion plan. The petition urged him to take more time to study all aspects of the plan and receive input from local residents opposing the destruction of their neighborhood, rather than just hearing from N.Y.U. affiliates who support the expansion.

Terri Cude, who coordinated the event, said: “This year’s Community Shred was even better than last year’s! We had more people come by with bags, suitcases and even carts full of documents to get them appropriately destroyed. The event ran on time and very smoothly, and it became a terrific get-together for local residents on a lovely spring day.”

“The most often-asked question we got was ‘Will you do this again soon?’ ” said BAMRA Resident Chairperson Ray Cline. “We’re hoping to do this again next year, as tax time seems to be a great opportunity to get rid of old papers. Now we’re working on our May 14 event in Mercer Playground from noon to 2 p.m., when BAMRA members, working with Bike New York’s trainers, will teach kids how to ride their two-wheelers without training wheels.”