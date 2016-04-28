- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Thank you, Kate, for recognizing Laura and this beautiful project. I had the pleasure of photographing her for this cover.
Irene, It's a beautiful cover. I have always admired your photography. .
Nice to hear from you and to learn the inside story of the photo shoot.
Kate
Thank you, Kate. Nice to touch base. Again, excellent article. So wonderful you have written about Laura.
Here is a small bit about my time photographing beautiful Laura for Mother's Spiritual. http://glasshalffullcd.com/laura-nyro/
I read the complete post and it is very inspiring for me that you didn't give up your dream and published your book when you were in the sixties. It gives me enough motivation that one day I can make my dreams true. Meanwhile, I am relaxing celebrating and reading epiphany lyrics and poems