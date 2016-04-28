- Home
This is the way all the New York State medical marijuana dispensaries are set up. They are far more concern with security then providing an environment that is conducive to healing.
This is exactly why people will go buy marijuana from friends as opposed to basically "walking through an airport" to obtain your medication. I won't say whether this is good or bad, as there are ups and downs to it – but – if New York actually wants to make serious revenue, like Colorado, they need to take a more friendly and easier approach with medical marijuana dispensaries.
It really is surprising that this is such a slow movement. With the endless medical treatment options and even Monsanto gearing up to produce GMO medical marijuana, its not really a surprise it will eventually be a widespread medicine. The stipulations only make people just buy from the street.
The problem is the stigma that marijuana carries with it as a result of being a Schedule 1 substance and having been a mainstay of the black market and criminal enterprises for so long, which explains why New York legislators are so resistant towards allowing people to consume it recreationally. Here's hoping that classification is removed as legalization efforts continue to spread throughout the country. =)
I'm lovin' it! I actually just read like three of your posts today. So that means you better keep writing more, because I am going through these like they're going out of style.