I am not able to attend the hearing. But here are more concerns and questions. Why is 37th Street the stopping point? Why not 42nd Street or 23rd Street – where cross town buses are available and other buses running downtown or uptown are readily available. I don't understand the logic of the MTA.
I use the bus, as do so many others, because it is convenient, close and relatively easy. I have back issues, as do many New Yorkers of a certain age (post 65, post failed back surgery), and the M5 is a "quality of life saver". Changing at 37th; on, off, inclement weather—–really? who thinks this is such a reasonable idea? It is not.
Unfortunately, I shall not be able to attend the hearing. This proposal for the new M5 bus route is preposterous! Who could have come up with such a ridiculous idea? Having lived in Soho for 40 years, I am now a the time in my life where I am no longer able to take subways (osteoarthritis of the knees) and cannot afford to take taxis. The M5 bus is our link to midtown, doctors appointments and cultural events. To think of having to transfer at 37th St. will make scheduling a nightmare and will also impede my ability as a senior to take advantage of the wonderful events that ease the monotony of being house bound.
I live on King St. and Sixth Ave., and have used the #5 bus as my primary lifeline for close to 50 years. As CB2 has outlined, I too feel the #5 has to go back to its original routing. I became severely limited at just the time the changes to the route were made. Since then, I often feel "you can't get there from here" whenever I'm trying to return home from uptown. If you can't just easily walk the half mile from B'way and Houston, as I once could, you're stranded, and have to wait forever for the Houston St. Crosstown bus. To think of having to change buses at 37th St., in both directions, is such an absurd idea, that it practically leaves me speechless. Who uses the buses after all? It's the elderly, disabled, and small children and their caretakers. The MTA should be thinking of ways to make the city more livable for people, not less. Who thought this up? CB2 has really thought this through and has the perfect answer. Where are our Council members in this important quality of life fight?
BRING BACK THE M6 BUS ROUTE ! It covered the whole length of Church Street then Avenue of the Americas. The M5 should operate between 178th Street-Broadway and Houston Street-West Broadway like old times.
Oh man. I just found out about this change the hard way. Waited for the bus for 40 minutes expecting it to take me to my destination and it suddenly turned and not in the right direction, leaving me stranded at 1am. Boo to this change. time to drop mta and use shared car rides.