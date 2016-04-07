- Home
It is soooo telling that Chin is not calling for the sale to be revoked. "Compensate" is a scam term being used to dupe the locals. And they seem fine with that. so sad. Chin is putting up a nice smoke screen, but really, she's all for this deal, and the way to know that is that: SHE NEVER EVER EVEN MENTIONED THIS TO THE COUNCIL SPEAKER! How much more do you need to know?
Too many people kept quiet about this until the deal was done, and they only come out of the wood work now, so it looks like they care. They don't. Their actions clearly show that they are all for this building going all lux' condos. We elect these people, but this is case in point, they can't be trusted. We must STOP electing incumbents.
Skilled nursing facilities provide an important service to the elderly population in our society. Here we push aside some of the myths to reveal the good side to these residences.