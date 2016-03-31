- Home
Colin, thank you for your fair reporting on this issue. First, can we all have a laugh at how absurd all this is? :) are you laughing? Good. Next let’s look at some numbers:
+ The average person pillow fights for just 15 minutes
+ There are 20,000 children in the NYC shelter system
+ Our goal this year is to collect 2,000 gently used pillows
+ Some children in shelters sleep on folded up dirty clothes
If 2,000 people grabbed pillows at Sleepy’s and donated them, that’s new, high quality pillows for 10% of ALL children in NYC shelters, and $6000 to the charity that helps these kids get basics like toothpaste and soap.
With the great respect due to the Senator, we cant let the cynicism of Albany cloud the reality that children in NYC shelters do not get the basics they need, and the pillow fight is part of a massive effort by hundreds of charities to relieve this.
See you on Saturday!
How many pillows did you collect last year?
1500
Glamorizing any "fight", no matter the weapon of choice, is never a good thing. it's just not. there is no up-side to any kind of violence whether you laugh about it or not. there just plainly is not.
There are better ways to achieve any goal… if only ya use your head… before you're knocked to the sidewalk and get a concussion.
What a fuddy-duddy! You sound as much like one as the obnoxious Senator Hoylman. Neither one of you probably got laid enough in high school…or anytime else in life.
Man, what a crazy story. I'll probably share this with some of my friends. Thanks again for posting it.