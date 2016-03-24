- Home
Writer's Note: What I truly will miss — Being able to sit outdoors on a stone bench in the landscaped plaza, a mini-campus, almost bucolic. Or lie down on one of the solitary mats lining the dimly lit hallway, suspended one flight below Lobby and one flight above Field House. More than equipment; Coles provided a context. Isn't that what the opposition to NYU 2031 was about? Preserving context.
I love this story! It brings back so many vivid memories. I've been living in the Village since 1984, and went to Coles gym when I worked for NYU in the mid 1980s. I'm still living on Jane Street, and sometimes lose track of all that has changed around me. This article brought it back.
Blessings on you Kathryn Adisman. Many of us who oppose the NYU 2031 plan have long wondered what will be contained within the "Zipper" Bldg. Now we know: "boutiques shops like Prada." And do tell what these expensive boutiques have to do with "education at NYU?" Yes, we wanted to preserve context. But what we got was just another NYU ripoff our community!
KATHRYN: I neglected to mention the important participation of KIDS at Coles Gym. The junior squash program I pitched to Gail Stentiford back in 2009 wound up over the years bringing in an enormous mix of children–from alumni, faculty, staff and community member families. I even had a unique class where parents and their kids learned and played together. This was an incredible opportunity to gain exposure to squash–a high-priced sport–at NYU's affordable prices. Kids could also do swimming, diving, fencing, basketball, tennis, and rock-climbing: offerings which, to the best of my knowledge, NYU has not replaced or compensated for at its Palladium, Lafayette Street or Brooklyn gym sites.
HERE IS ONE OF MANY LOVELY COMMENTS I RECEIVED IN AN EMAIL THAT I FEEL SHOULD BE SHARED: I HAVE TO GIVE CREDIT TO LINCOLN ANDERSON FOR THE STORY'S TITLE:
Great story, Kathryn. You are right when you call it a haven, sanctuary, refuge. You could always find your own, private spot even though people would be coming and going. It was like a well-planned Jane Jacobs city! Yes, you could watch the swimmers, the basketball games and then continue your workout within your own space. And the rooftop! I remember mourning the death of my mother and heading for the roof so that I could clearly look at the beautiful sky and gain perspective.
We will miss Coles so much. The new gym is so aesthetically challenged!
POSTING A COMMENT I RECEIVED:
A beautiful article. You described so well the ample space of Coles and its myriad activities. So much going on under one roof. I also agree than in an urban environment the space captured in a building like Coles (or a cathedral or museum) is very special. It is soothing and helps you to keep a sense of proportion, an antidote to a Trumpish ego. I wish, like you, I had thought of going to the roof for a last look at the surrounding cityscape. Too late, too bad.
If I have researched this correctly, the final approved design of NYU's Zipper building will provide space for the campus community and surrounding neighbors, including an underground 2-floor athletic facility (with pool), new classrooms, performing arts space, student and faculty housing, and approximately 7,500 sq. ft. of space for a public atrium and community use. Vigorous community protests against NYU's original plan succeeded in achieving a 6.7% reduction in size, cutting the height of the building facing Bleecker Street almost in half, from 168 to 85 ft., along with the elimination of hotel and retail elements.
Thanks for writing this article Kathryn. It has been my home-away-from-home since it opened. I now go to Soho and feel lost looking for somewhere to relax. The diving pool was my favorite pool and spent hours water walking across its tank.
The environment was just as you described it, so open and welcoming. I just am heartbroken.
Coles opened on my first day at nyu. Having transferred from an ACC school in the south, it always seemed small and dark. But I will miss one thing… Bill Balzac. He's a really great guy and seemed to work there forever. Only wish I could find him now.
