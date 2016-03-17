- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Under current laws the owners of commercial properties can charge whatever rents they wish. I may be ignorant, but my perception is that elected officials have the power to change existing laws and to make new laws to protect the city, its culture and ideals, and its inhabitants. But the city appears, in case after case, to be "giving the store away." While I understand that a show of support from citizens is helpful in passing laws, it seems to me that the support of the citizenry has not been necessary where the interests of rich and powerful global, international, and corporate entities are concerned. Indeed, my perception as a plain nonrich citizen is that large groups of local citizens only get their way when higher-ups were planning to do what these citizens wanted anyway. How do our elected officials see our future? More importantly, how do elected officials analyze the present situation in NYC? And, most importantly, why do the elected officials appear to be protecting their own power bases at the expense of the life and health of the city?
What the Small Business Jobs Survival Act will do is give the tenants the rights to renewal their leases when they expire. It also levels the playing field for tenants to negotiate fair lease terms allowing them to make a profit and survive. Until now lawmakers act like only the landlord is entitled to make a profit. There is a double standard for our lawmakers when it comes to tenants in NYC. For residential tenants who have rights the lawmakers say no increase in rents because landlords profits are reasonable in relation to costs and in fact huge over the past decade. But for business owners , who are tenants with no rights, it is ok for Landlords to raise rents 100-500% , even though commercial real estate is the most profitable industry for the past decade. With the terrible consequences to society getting worse and resulting from this destruction of what election year candidates like to call, the backbone of our economy, what possible rational reason could any lawmaker give for not passing a law giving rights to business owners to survive?
I've been hearing the same bleeting for some for of commercial rent control since the mid-'80's. It's thirty years later. It hasn't happened yet, and isn't going to happen.
Look folks, that store has been there ever since I can remember. At least 20 years. The fact is that NY’ers have changed in the Chelsea and West Village area during this time. New folks have moved in and paid 10 times more for their coop and condo apartments. Or pay 10 times more in rent. Google moved in 2 streets up from Associayed and they ain’t wanting anything at Associated. They buy Starbucks, pay for organic, luxury and gourmet instead of wholesale, discount and second hand. Whole Foods, Trader Joes, Gristedes, Western Beef, Gourmet Garage, Garden of Eden, Fresh Direct are all market driven viable alternatives.
Deblasio and his tale of two cities mantra is such bs. The NYC SBS is absolutely useless when it comes to addressing this issue, and you would hope they would advocate for long time business owners, but they don't. Local Chamber of Commerce do nothing, NYCEDC seems to continue their reign of doing nothing with their new Commissioner. What's really sad is if you write the Mayor's office about this issue to one of his deputies….no response. Walk up broadway and you will continue to see empty store fronts.
The Villager should do some detailed stories on this SBJSA act – what's in it and how it would work? It sounds good, but I'm very wary of laws that override capitalism's supply & demand, because of the unintended consequences.
How do we protect deserving small businesses without unnecessarily giving free money to bars, clubs, luxury retail stores and other undesirable small businesses? And how much in tax dollars would it take away from the City's need to provide funding for infrastructure, subways, senior services, charitable groups, etc.?
Good topic. if you work really hard and keep adding skill in your work then you will be owner of a successful business company.