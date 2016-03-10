- Home
Garden of Eden Part 1 – 5, by Carl Hultberg is available at:
http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss_2?url=sear…
thanks!
Excellent! Fantastic article on a movement that was ahead of its time.
Terrific article by Bill W. Evocative, eloquent and succinct. I happen to disagree about Citibike (I think its positives far outweigh the downsides Bill mentioned), ditto the pedestrian plazas. But no matter. Great piece. And Carl's pic's are indeed fabulous. Amazing that Carl was/is activist, organizer, visionary, artist, photographer, chronicler, archivist rolled into one. Bravo to both Carl and Bill.
A great trip down memory lane. It's also fascinating how these grassroots efforts got scaled up (co-opted I guess) by the establishment and then, yes, did help spur gentrification. What is success? Depends on the web of interconnected issues at the moment I guess. But I remember the VGRT very well and they not only stood up for recycling and pushed for institutionalization, they also risked angering the mobbed-up private sanitation industry. Bravo to them for their enduring legacy. And the LES Ecology Center is still going strong, doing electronic recycling throughout the city. Adam Purple (legacy tainted by incest allegations) stood up to the low-income housing groups and demonstrated that it takes more than so many "units" to have a community and a decent quality of life. Once again, thank you for this history. I would love to see something on the Tompkins Square Park riots and the squatter movement.
Love those recycling bikes and pedicabs. I didn't realize how long there had been rickshaws in New York and when I was there recently, the bike taxi scene was still showing signs of life! Lovely memories and photos of NY City, thanks for sharing.